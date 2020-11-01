Trending
#EndSARS: I Want To Avenge Protesters Shot At Lekki Toll Gate: Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed his intention to avenge the #EndSARS protesters shot at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020.
The popular commentator made his plan known via his Twitter page on Sunday morning.
Reno challenged the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to a duel devoid of weapons.
He wrote:
“My greatest desire in November is to be in a room with General Buratai. No weapons. No referee. Man to man combat. Only one man coming out alive. Let God use me to avenge the cowardly slaughter of peaceful, unarmed, #EndSARS protesters at #LekkiMassacre by that spineless coward!”
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 1, 2020
Tech News
First celebrity Limited Edition Smartphone in Sub Sahara Africa: Davido Special Edition of Infinix NOTE 8
Over the last few weeks, Infinix has floated its candy before the eyes of tech enthusiast intensifying their craving for the soon to be released device. Through several social media posts, Infinix has hinted on the imminent release of the NOTE 8 and we all can’t wait for the device to hit the shelves.
Although the proposed date for the launch in its initial teaser videos and banners have passed without
any launch, we have reasons to believe that the launch will take place sometimes this month.
However, here’s a more interesting news. Infinix is set to be the first smart phone company in sub Sahara Africa to launch a limited edition device with a celebrity. A special edition of the NOTE 8 will be released alongside the primal version of the NOTE 8 and the NOTE 8i. The special edition is signed by Infinix’s brand ambassador David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
The available stock for the special Davido-signed edition is limited. However, interested shoppers can
get one for themselves at exclusive SLOT outlets nationwide and on their website Here. Exciting free
gifts are also available if you’re among the lucky few to buy this device while stocks last.
The Infinix NOTE 8 is targeted at the mid-to-high-end market segment and it comes with several
interesting features. The device on-boards a super-fast processor – the MediaTek Helio G80
processor, which supports ultra-fast gaming speed, stable graphics in-game, easy multi-tasking as
well as an all-round optimal performance.
The device also sports six cameras in total. It comes with a dual selfie camera which is cut out from its
super-wide 6.95inches screen. On the back, the NOTE 8 crams a 64MP super night shot camera for
amazing night shot photographs and other photography needs.
Many of Infinix loyalists and smartphone enthusiasts are already clearing their carts and lining up in
preparation for the launch of the Infinix NOTE 8. Now that there’s a special Davido edition in sight, the
queue might just be doubling up.
To stay ahead of interested shoppers and ensure that you’re one of the first to get your hands on this
special edition of the NOTE 8, follow Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria.
You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix
device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non Infinix user.
Lifestyle
Nigerian & Jamaica Celebrates 50 Years Of Diplomatic Relations With Direct Flights to Jamaica
As the festive season approaches, travel enthusiasts and lovers of fun, relaxation or adventure, will have a chance to create history, by being part of the first direct charter flights from Lagos, Nigeria to Montego Bay, Jamaica. The flights are in celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Jamaica. Both countries have worked hard to promote culture, education, industrial and economic development, at different levels.
The first flight will leave Lagos on 21 December and return on 28 December 2020. A second rotation will take place from 30 December to 6 January 2021. Each flight will last for just over 11 hours and relieves the traveler of the stress of securing transit visas via Europe or the US and the uncertainties associated with multiple connections.
The flights are being coordinated by the Jamaican High Commission in Abuja and Nigerians Travel Too, a leading tour operator based in Lagos and the UK. They are also a reflection of the creative fusion of the Nigerian and Jamaican history and culture, which both partners have dubbed the Nai-Jamaica Project. A dedicated website www.nai-jamaica.com has been launched, to showcase the range of travel and business opportunities that are available.
In tandem with the upcoming flights, handcrafted holiday experiences and multiple travel packages have been designed with each visitor in mind. The main items covered include: flight tickets, accommodation, airport transfers, tours and meals among others. [Participating tour operators are also offering free visa processing and support].
Nigeria’s trusted international carrier, Air Peace, will facilitate each trip with its elegant Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Passengers will be able to travel in style and comfort across the First, Business and Economy Class cabins that are on offer at unbeatable rates.
Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, HE Esmond Reid, has hailed the direct flights as, “An historic and unique opportunity, as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, to reconnect with family and friends from Nigeria, Jamaica, the Caribbean and other parts of the world, in a world class tourist destination”.
Jamaica has won many international travel and tourism awards and has developed special COVID-19 protocols for the tourism sector. These are designed to protect and enhance the tourism experience for visitors and workers in the industry, in the face of the global pandemic.
Widely recognized as the “heartbeat of the world” and the land of Reggae Music, Jamaica is home to various tourist attractions and cultural icons such as Bob Marley, Marcus Garvey and Usain Bolt.
Visitors can never get enough of the opportunities for rafting, diving, golf, tennis, fishing, nature walks or horseback riding, among other exciting activities that are available in Jamaica. Places like the Abeokuta Nature Park and the Calabar High School also add special significance for visitors from Nigeria.
There will be nowhere else like Jamaica this Christmas and New Year. You can’t afford to miss this awesome Nai-jamaica experience!!!
Tickets are selling like hot cakes. Bookings will close on 20 November to guarantee visa processing, so don’t delay.
For more information on travel, tours and packages visit:
www.nai-jamaica.com
IG; @nigerianstraveltoo
Sports
The potential for iGaming in Nigeria uncovered
There is a growing positivity surrounding the Nigerian iGaming industry. As the nation breathes a collective sigh of relief following the announcement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), it’s hoped that many burgeoning industries such as the world of iGaming can be allowed to flourish and bring much-needed tax revenues to the country.
Many analysts within the iGaming industry believe Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s iGaming hub. Its domestic market is already forecast to be worth $2 billion, due largely to sports betting and the fascination with Nigerian soccer stars overseas like Odion Ighalo at Manchester United. Meanwhile, the domestic penetration of smartphones is also recognised, with some 83% of the population now owning a mobile device.
Nigeria was also a major focal point during this year’s SBC Digital Summit Africa, which was understandably conducted virtually earlier this month. Ahead of the summit, experts enrolled in the event were asked to vote on which African country offered the best foundations for iGaming operators to thrive. Nigeria outperformed every other nation, with 31% of all votes labelling Nigeria as the country with the highest potential to make a real
success of its domestic iGaming sector.
Even South Africa, which has a well-established domestic iGaming market, ranked second with just 28% of the vote. Prospective Nigerian iGaming operators should certainly take a leaf out of the book of South African iGaming brands, many of which have cultivated a strong customer base through the use of incentives and sign-up bonuses. The vast majority of offers available at platforms like Casinos.co.za, direct gamers to the safest and most reputable
platforms.
One of the main reasons that industry experts believe in Nigeria’s iGaming potential is that it already boasts an engaged target demographic. Many of its young adults are already betting on sports like soccer and boxing, and there is a feeling that introducing them to casino gaming verticals would not be too difficult a stretch. Marry that with a growing number of smartphone users, which is predicted to reach over 140 million people by 2025, and you can
see the potential for iGaming apps and web applications to provide immersive, secure gaming
on the go.
Presently, the country has three separate bodies responsible for licensing online betting activities – the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP). At the time of writing, online betting at a domestic Nigerian site is strictly prohibited by law. Loopholes regarding offshore operators make it possible for
Nigerians to play elsewhere, but it seems somewhat short-sighted for the Nigerian government to steer clear of creating its own regulated, revenue-making iGaming industry.
In a nation of substantial population, supporters of developing a domestic iGaming industry in Nigeria believe that the most would be a positive step, creating new career opportunities for everyday people. This could be in customer support, game development or any other facet of an iGaming operator. All the while, generating tax revenues for the Nigerian government and helping to breathe new life into the domestic economy.
There is a general feeling that Nigeria’s gaming industries tend to follow the same path as South Africa’s. The SBC Digital Summit Africa revealed that there has been a “seismic shift” from sports betting markets to casino games in the last eight months, including live dealer tables, that’s according to Sean Coleman, CEO of the South Africa Bookmakers Association.
Live dealer games seemingly “appeal to millennials” across South Africa. Dean Finder, CEO of Evolution Services SA believes the fact that live dealer games are “not gender biased” is an opportunity to reach out to female players, which are an often “unserved market” across Africa.
For these trends to follow suit in Nigeria, operators will need to build further trust in their
games and regulatory measures to curry favour with the country’s legislature.
