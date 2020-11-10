EndSARS: Falz Releases Video, ‘Johnny’ In Remembrance Of Victims

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana alias Falz has released a new video titled ‘Johnny’ as a tribute to the victims of the #EndSARS protests and the Lekki Massacre.

In the video, Falz raps about injustice and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria using the character ‘Johnny’ to represent the average Nigerian youth.

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“We will never forget the heroes that have been unlawfully slain. This is for them. For every single Nigerian life snatched away unlawfully, we must make sure we get justice.”

Read Also: ‘You Know Nothing About Respecting People’, Falz Tackles Buhari

The rapper cum actor, who has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaigns, recently clocked 30.

Watch the video HERE