EndSARS: Dino Melaye Slams Buhari Govt Over N25bn Donation To Youths

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has kicked against the federal government’s decision to donate N25bn to Nigerian youths to invest in a business.

He made his opinion known via a post on his Twitter handle.

Following the #EndSARS protests across the nation by young Nigerians, the federal government launched the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians.

The former lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate stated that the decision was hasty and lacked an in-depth analytical framework.

He pointed out that the youths would instead use the money for feeding due to corruption and what he termed chronic infrastructure.

He wrote:

“The 25b naira donation to Nigerian Youth by the Federal Government to grow business is hasty, spontaneous and lacks in-depth analytical framework for capacity building.

“With poor infrastructure and chronic corruption the money will be used to feed. The Government must be sincere with the people. SDM”