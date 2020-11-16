National News
#EndSARS: ‘CBN Dragged Into Gutters Of Nigerian Politics’ – Dele Momodu
Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu has described the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as the 37th State in Nigeria.
Dele Momodu was reacting to a tweet by Muiz Banire, a former Chairman of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria and APC Chieftain in Lagos, who stated that Nigeria’s apex does not have the power to investigate crimes.
He described the move by the CBN to freeze the accounts as unconstitutional and questionable.
According to the media mogul, CBN has allowed itself to be dragged into the ‘Gutters of Nigerian politics.”
The Central Bank of Nigeria has been unfortunately dragged into the gutters of Nigerian politics. Seems we now have the 37th Governor managing the 37th State in our long-suffering nation without being elected…
— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 16, 2020
Dabiri-Erewa: It’s Not About Border Closure… Why Didn’t Ghana Ask The Banks To Leave?
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has noted that the border closure has nothing to do with the situation being experienced by Nigerian traders in Ghana.
She expressed that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo may be unwilling to go against the people of the country very close to another presidential election in the country.
The NIDCOM boss made this view known on Monday during the Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme while speaking on the current predicament facing some Nigerian businessmen in Ghana whose shops have been shut down.
Despite intervention efforts by the Nigerian government at many times, the shops of many Nigerians operating in Ghana are under lock and key as they have been objects of frequent attacks by some Ghanaian traders who said they don’t want the Nigerians to remain in their countries.
However, Dabiri noted that the President of Ghana might not want to go against his own citizens very close to another election scheduled for December 2020.
But she noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to engage the authorities in Ghana with the aim of resolving all issues of concern.
“We are talking of people that have been living in your country, working very well for years. Now, I’ll ask you something; if it has to do with the borders, why didn’t they send away the big industries in Ghana; we have six banks in Ghana. Why didn’t they tell them to leave, if they are afraid of border closure? There is the gas pipeline going to Ghana, why don’t you cut it off?
“And I think it boils down to this lack of trust and some kind of complex. Because, these Nigerian traders sell their goods at cheaper prices; you know, Nigerians are very industrious. So the reality is that the Ghanian traders say it is really difficult to compete with the Nigerian traders. And they’ve put it in one million dollars to almost impossible for traders to . . . so let’s leave the issue of border closure.”
Shehu Sani Raises Alarm As Bandits Allegedly Kidnap Scores On Kaduna-Abuja Road
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has raised alarm over the activities of bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja road.
The former lawmaker from Kaduna alleged that some bandits on Sunday blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road and kidnapped scores of persons.
Sani raised the alarm in a post on his official Twitter page even as he urged northern governors to prioritize the insecurity situation in the region.
He wrote:
“Today, the Bandits along Kaduna Abuja audaciously blocked the road in broad daylight and kidnapped scores of people, including a young man I know. Operation Puff Adder needs reactivation. This is where the attention of the Northern Governors is needed.”
Today,the Bandits along kaduna Abuja audaciously blocked the road in broad daylight and kidnapped scores of people,including a young man I know.Operation Puff Adder needs reactivation.This is where the attention of the Northern Governors is needed.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 15, 2020
Ndume: Kleptocrats Have Formed A Major Part Of Buhari’s Govt
The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari is being betrayed by some kleptocrats in his government.
Senator Ndume made this known while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.
He expressed that President Buhari is a genuine person that has the interest of the common man at heart.
“He has integrity and the competence but unfortunately, the kleptocrats in the government have formed the majority and therefore betraying the laudable policies that the president wants to implement.”
Ndume opined that President Buhari has performed on the three major agendas which he came into power which are to secure the country, to fight corruption, and to provide infrastructure.
He, however, noted that the implementation of certain policies as put forth by the president is where the problem lies.
According to the lawmaker, the president cannot do it all by himself, so he had to appoint persons to act in various capacities but some have failed to deliver on the job.
