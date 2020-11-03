EndSARS: Buhari Hails Bauchi Youths For Not Joining Protest

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the maturity of youth in Bauchi state for ignoring the last #EndSARS protest against police brutality and reforms.

Buhari gave the commendation during a Townhall meeting at Bauchi he went to discuss the issues affecting the people.

The president who was represented by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said he was impressed by the maturity of the Bauchi state youths for their display of maturity in shunning the misguided agitation.

Read his statement below;

“As your representatives in government, we are very proud of the comportment of the youth in particular, and the generality of the people in the state, in the face of the current hardship. “We are also aware that the hardship has been compounded by the economic downtown occasioned by the global crash in the prices of oil, and the ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic. “Notwithstanding the hardship, you were wise enough not to adopt a solution which will inflict more hardship than the initial problem,”