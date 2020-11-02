EndSARS: Buhari Asks Youths To Stop Protests, Approach Negotiation Table

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian youths participating in the ongoing #EndSARS protests to leave the streets for the negotiation table.

This was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Sunday.

Buhari was reportedly represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, at the maiden National Youth Day program which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement was titled “President Buhari to Nigeria youths: End street protests, dialogue with government on police reforms.”

The President expressed that the youths should realize protesting on the street cannot last forever.

Buhari said, “You must realize that protests cannot last indefinitely. My government will not lift a hand to stop or suppress you.

“However, the fact of the matter is that other forces and actors will seek to take over your protests that they may redirect them in ways you did not intend and perhaps do not agree with.

“Every successful protest movement the world over has understood that there comes a time when activity must move from the street to the negotiation table. That time for you has come. Do not be afraid of this reality. You should welcome it.

“It is important that we all strive to use this moment constructively. Too many people have already sacrificed too dearly. It is our duty to use this fateful situation to move ourselves to a more just and caring society.

“As youths, you have a nation and a future to build. My government will always be your faithful partner in this essential and patriotic endeavour.”

Buhari also reiterated his position that it is wrong to use violence to disperse peaceful protesters.