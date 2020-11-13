EndSARS: Buhari Acted As A Father, If Not We’ll Be Talking Of Something Else – Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the President acted with restraint typical of a father during the #EndSARS protest that rocked the country last month.

The President’s spokesman said had his boss not exercised the tolerance of a father, “we would have been talking of something else in the country.”

He, however, said Buhari would not allow rampaging hoodlums to burn down the country.

Adesina made this comment in a piece on Friday titled, ‘We Have Not Many Fathers.’

He expressed that the government accepted the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters but “the protest was prolonged, and eventually hijacked and misdirected” because the youths didn’t see what the elders saw.

He said the country has “many tutors, many instructors, but not many fathers. President Buhari is one, and that is why the country is experiencing relative calm today.”