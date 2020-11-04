EndSARS: Bring Govt Closer To The People – Ooni of Ife Charges FG

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has asked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to interrogate Bishop Godfrey Onah of Nsukka Catholic Diocese over the recent attacks on Muslims in the South-East and South-South.

The monarch who doubles as the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) made this known in a petition to the security chiefs.

Recall that Onah had decried alleged discrimination in handling of security cases in the north and in the south.

He backed up this claim by recounting the clash between IPOB members and DSS operatives in Enugu state.

The Catholic bishop also alleged that mosques are springing up in the east, while it is allegedly difficult to get lands to build churches in some states and the northern region of the country.

Reacting to the development, the Sultan stated that evidence in his possession indicated the Catholic Bishop was complicit in last Saturday’s assault on Muslims in Nsukka, Enugu State.

“Specifically, we also implore you, as a matter of urgency interrogate, Reverend Father (Bishop) Godfrey Igwebuike Onah of his hate speech, inciting sermon of lies, fabricated to provoke hatred for Muslims,” part of the petition read.