EndSARS: ’20-10-20 Is My New Plate Number’ – Small Doctor

Nigerian indigenous rapper and songwriter, Small Doctor, has revealed his desire to change his plate number. The ‘Penalty’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share the news.

He added that he hopes the new number he has proposed gets approved. In his words:

“If You See Any Car With Customized Plate Number 20 – 10 – 20 Na Me Oooooooooooo I Just Hope Dem Grant The Number Sha #EndSARS”

The plate number is the exact date of the massacre that took place at Lekki Tollgate.

Information Nigeria recalls peaceful #EndSARS protesters were caught in a tragedy on the fateful day as uniformed military officers opened fire at them.

See Small Doctor’s tweet below: