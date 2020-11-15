Connect with us

Entertainment

#EndSARS: ’20-10-20 Is My New Plate Number’ – Small Doctor

Published

2 hours ago

on

“I Have Suffered, My Kids Must Not Suffer” – Small Doctor Reacts To Buhari’s Empty Broadcast

“I Have Suffered, My Kids Must Not Suffer” – Small Doctor Reacts To Buhari’s Empty Broadcast

Nigerian indigenous rapper and songwriter, Small Doctor, has revealed his desire to change his plate number. The ‘Penalty’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share the news.

He added that he hopes the new number he has proposed gets approved. In his words:

“If You See Any Car With Customized Plate Number 20 – 10 – 20 Na Me Oooooooooooo I Just Hope Dem Grant The Number Sha #EndSARS”

The plate number is the exact date of the massacre that took place at Lekki Tollgate.

Read Also“I Have Suffered, My Kids Must Not Suffer” – Small Doctor Reacts To Buhari’s Empty Broadcast

Information Nigeria recalls peaceful #EndSARS protesters were caught in a tragedy on the fateful day as uniformed military officers opened fire at them.

See Small Doctor’s tweet below:

The musician’s tweet

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Singer Duncan Mighty Goes On Road Trip Wearing Life-Tortoise On His Neck

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Singer Duncan Mighty Goes On Road Trip Wearing Life-Tortoise On His Neck
Duncan Mighty

Singer Duncan Mighty

Popular Nigerian singer, Okechukwu Wane, also known as Duncan Mighty, raised suspicions after he shared a video on Instagram.

In the now-deleted video, the singer, who embarked on a road trip, was seen wearing a live tortoise as a pendant for his necklace.

 

To the surprise of many, the ‘Fake Love’ crooner was also listening to Christian music while driving around with the suspicious item on his neck.

Some web users had insinuated that the singer had fortified himself with black magic before hitting the road.

Read Also: I Used To Play Football In The Rain And Swim In The Gutter’ – Duncan Mighty

Watch the video below:

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Actress Uche Ogbodo Calls Inem Peter A Lesbian For Saying ‘Women Are Much Happier Without Men’

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Actress Uche Ogbodo Calls Inem Peter A Lesbian For Saying ‘Women Are Much Happier Without Men’
Uche Ogbodo

Uche Ogbodo

Popular Nigeria actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken a dig at her colleague, Inem Peter over her remark about ‘women being happier without men’.

Information Nigeria recalls that Peter stirred mixed sentiments online after she shared a post in which she stated that “women are much happier without men.”

The actress also added that “Men are women’s major problem.”

Ogbodo saw the post on LIB’s Instagram page and she left a comment which reads;

“From the mouth of a Full blown Lesbian.”

Read Also: Actress Uche Ogbodo Rocks Ripped Jeans In New Dance Video

See her comment below:

The actress’ comment

The actress’ comment

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Ultimate Love Star Rosie Reacts To Abortion Claim Leveled Against Her

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Ultimate Love Star Rosie Reacts To Abortion Claim Leveled Against Her
Rosie and Kachi

Rosie and Kachi

Ultimate Love season 1 co-winner, Rosie Afuwape has seemingly reacted to the allegations leveled against her by her former partner, Kachi Ucheagwu.

Information Nigeria recalls that Kachi revealed in an interview that Rosie had aborted their baby for some apparent reasons and she called off their relationship.

The 35-years-old curvy brand influencer appeared to have responded to the explosive interview as she shared a video of herself jamming to Wizkid’s song, ‘No Stress’.

It didn’t end as she captioned the video with the words;

“No STRESS zone !”

Read Also: Ultimate Love Star, Kachi Breaks Silence; Shares How Rosie Aborted His Baby

If the post is anything to go by, it’s safe to say that she is unperturbed even though some of her fans are eager to hear her side of the story.

See her post HERE

Continue Reading

Trending