News Feed
Actress Didi Ekanem narrates how she was allegedly sexually harrassed by police officers
Actress Didi Ekanem took to Instagram to say that police harassment in Nigeria has not ended and she narrated a horrific encounter she had that left her in tears.
She admitted she broke the law by making a “one way U-turn” on her way out. She said before she completed the turn, “10 heavily armed” task force men pointed guns at her, opened her door and threw her out of the driver’s seat. This was at about 10am.
She said they made her ride in the back of her car with other officers and took her to an unknown location where the officers told her they had to wait for their commander.
As they waited, she said one of the officers tried to touch her breasts and when she warned him, he said he was only trying to help. The commander eventually came at about 3pm and took her to Alausa, Ikeja, then allegedly proceeded to make sexual passes at her.
When she refused, she said he fined her a huge sum.
She added that while she was there, she witnessed them harass and extort others who they also detained.
She concluded that the End SARS protests which held to address these same issues, had no impact.
Read her tweets below:
News Feed
Lai Mohammed Condemns CNN Investigation On Lekki Shooting
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday said the October 20 Lekki shootings were a “massacre without bodies”, reiterating the federal government’s position that military men did not shoot at protesters, despite damning evidence to the contrary.
The Minister made the remark at a press conference in Abuja.
His comments come a day after US-based media, CNN, published a report which, using cellphone videos obtained from witnesses, showed Nigerian soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll-gate.
According to Channels News, Mr. Mohammed tagged the CNN report as promoting a baseless and preconceived narrative.
He said that the mainstream media should confirm the veracity of footage used before airing.
He also added that the government will work with stakeholders to curb fake news on social media.
News Feed
Nigerians react as Ka3na unfollows Ozo on social media
BBNaija star Ka3na has left tongues wagging when she unfollowed ex-housemate Ozo on Instagram.
The reality TV stars used to be very good friends while they were in the house. However, a few days ago, it was discovered that Ka3na had unfollowed the handsome young man on social media.
A few months ago after Ozo was evicted from the BBNaija show, he told the show’s host Ebuka that he knew he was stupid in his pursuit of Nengi’s love.
Reacting to the statement, Ka3na noted that she was shocked by his eviction.
She, however, added that Ozo was indeed aware that he played stupid all along.
Although the young man did not react to his fellow housemate’s statement, it is surprising why Ka3na unfollowed him.
Nigerians reacted to the development as they aired their thoughts.
Read the comments below:
amara.faith.902:
“Ozo has not noticed.”
la_omarh:
“What was she expecting??? After all the gum body.”
susankesebonye:
“She angry because Ozo refused to do the front cover of the magazine with her.”
sirwills:
“Ozo didn’t give her what she wants.”
News Feed
I love Davido but he isn’t one of my favs – Singer Emma Nyra reveals
Nigerian singer Emma Nyra recently took to her official Twitter page to reveal who her favorite singers are.
In a simple tweet, Nyra stated that her favourite musicians were Tekno, Wande Coal, and Wizkid. The singer went on to ask her followers if they have any questions for her.
Just in case u were wondering. My favorite artists are Tekno, Wande, & Starboy Dey for u. Any questions?
— Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) November 18, 2020
A follower called Joshua Chukwuebuka replied the singer and said that there is trouble for whoever does not like Davido.
Just in case u were wondering. My favorite artists are Tekno, Wande, & Starboy Dey for u. Any questions?
— Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) November 18, 2020
In response to Joshua’s statement, Nyra noted that she loves Davido but the father of three is not one of her favorites.
Wahala for who no like OBO !
— Joshua Chukwuebuka (@joshchukwuebuka) November 18, 2020
Meanwhile, a peek into the Instagram page of Nyra, shows a video of her encouraging her fans to buy Davido’s music tickets while she was seated with the singer.
Her recent statement, however, came as a surprise to some people who have seen the singers together.
Trending
- Entertainment11 hours ago
Singer 9ice Spotted Caressing Another Lady Despite Being Married (Video)
- Lifestyle11 hours ago
A Graduate, Mother Of 2, Edo State Indigene… Meet Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu
- Entertainment9 hours ago
Paul Okoye Drags His Twin Brother’s Wife; Accuses Her Of Being The Brain Behind All Their Fights
- Entertainment13 hours ago
Made In Lagos By Wizkid, A Better Time By Davido, Which Is Better?
- Politics12 hours ago
Gov Diri Reacts As Supreme Court Rules In Suit Against Him
- News Feed10 hours ago
Mother gifts new car to daughter ‘who did so well’ in 2020 WASSCE
- Politics13 hours ago
Wike Says Another PDP Governor Defecting
- News Feed18 hours ago
Black Panther Star, Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive