News Feed
El-Rufai Drags Omokri, Others To Court, Demands N1.5bn For Defamation
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State Governor has filed libel suits against a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu; a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, Reno Omokri; among others.
Others named as defendants in the suits are Thisday newspaper, Daniel Elombah, Elombah Communications, Barrister Joseph Onu and Auta Nyada.
The governor filed the three different suits before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory through his lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN).
He sought a total of N1.5bn as damages in the three suits.
El-Rufai claimed in one of the suits that statements contained in a certain publication titled, ‘El Rufai’s email saying southern women youth corpers are seen as whores,’ by Omokri, which was published by Thisday Newspaper on Sunday June 14, 2020, was injurious to his reputation.
He also noted that the publication was “malicious, unwarranted and defamatory” against him.
He sought N500m compensation and an apology to be published in the newspaper in the suit.
In the suit in which he sued Odinkalu as the defendant, Daniel Elombah and Elombah Communications, the governor said a publication titled, ‘Litany of 25 critics who have suffered at El-Rufai’s hands compiled by Chidi Odinkalu,’ which was published on Elombah.com on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, was “malicious, unlawful and without any justification.”
He also sought N500m damages and apology.
News Feed
Sense of responsibility to my partner has helped my relationship grow – Mr Eazi, talks about his relationship with Temi Otedola
Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola
In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.
He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.
The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.
News Feed
Reno Omokri advises parents to desist from comparing their own children to other children
Nigerian writer and lawyer, Reno Omokri has laid down some parental guidelines.
The former Goodluck Jonathan aide pointed out that comparing children to their mates can lead them into crime and other desperate actions. He took a swipe at parents who engage in such acts by telling them that their own mates are doing way better than them.
He wrote;
“Dear parents, Never compare your children to other kids. ‘Look at your mate’ has led so many children to depression, crime, and other desperate actions. And besides, your own mates are doing far better than you. You yourself are not the best example!”
News Feed
Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun
Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.
Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.
Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.
His tweet reads:
Thank God for the day I found u
Thank God for the day I found u https://t.co/kIiJ3UZWpu
— Davido (@davido) November 13, 2020
Trending
- National News12 hours ago
Obasanjo: How Rawlings Intervened When Abacha Wanted To Destroy My Organisation
- Politics23 hours ago
Obaseki’s ADC Collapse During Governor’s Second Term Inauguration
- News Feed19 hours ago
Sexy Words To Say In Bed That Would Drive Your Partner Wild
- News Feed19 hours ago
#EndSARS: Pharmacist begs CBN governor to unfreeze his account
- Politics14 hours ago
‘Defamation’: El-Rufai Sues Omokri, Odinkalu
- Politics12 hours ago
Fayose Absent As South-West PDP Leaders Meet
- News Feed19 hours ago
List Of Nollywood Actresses Who Have Never Kissed In A Movie
- Business News14 hours ago
Kogi Introduces Levy On Every Loaf Of Bread