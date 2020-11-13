El-Rufai Drags Omokri, Others To Court, Demands N1.5bn For Defamation

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State Governor has filed libel suits against a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu; a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, Reno Omokri; among others.

Others named as defendants in the suits are Thisday newspaper, Daniel Elombah, Elombah Communications, Barrister Joseph Onu and Auta Nyada.

The governor filed the three different suits before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory through his lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN).

He sought a total of N1.5bn as damages in the three suits.

El-Rufai claimed in one of the suits that statements contained in a certain publication titled, ‘El Rufai’s email saying southern women youth corpers are seen as whores,’ by Omokri, which was published by Thisday Newspaper on Sunday June 14, 2020, was injurious to his reputation.

He also noted that the publication was “malicious, unwarranted and defamatory” against him.

He sought N500m compensation and an apology to be published in the newspaper in the suit.

In the suit in which he sued Odinkalu as the defendant, Daniel Elombah and Elombah Communications, the governor said a publication titled, ‘Litany of 25 critics who have suffered at El-Rufai’s hands compiled by Chidi Odinkalu,’ which was published on Elombah.com on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, was “malicious, unlawful and without any justification.”

He also sought N500m damages and apology.