Politics
Ebonyi APC Spokesman Resigns, Says ‘I Can’t Work With Umahi’
The Spokesman of the Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress Mr. Chika Nwoba, has kicked against Governor Dave Umahi, who defected to the party on Tuesday.
Mr. Chika in a surprising move resigned as the spokesman of the now-ruling party in the state, pointing out that he cannot work with Governor Umahi.
Nwoba in a statement thanked the APC and its leaders for finding him worthy to be elected to the position in 2018, at the age of 27.
On Tuesday, Umahi defected to APC, thereby increasing the number of APC governors in the region to two.
South-South Governors Demand Apology From Presidency After Cancelled Meeting
The governors of the South-South have demanded an unreserved apology from the presidency for abruptly aborting a crucial stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt Tuesday.
The presidency had reportedly fixed a meeting for Tuesday with the governors and other leaders of the region to discuss burning national issues affecting the region and the effects of the #EndSARS protest.
The Federal Government delegation was supposed to include all the ministers from the geopolitical zone and other persons.
Addressing South-South leaders at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed regret at the botched meeting which was called at the instance of the presidency, through the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
However, after rescheduling the meeting to 1 pm, Professor Gambari put a call through to Okowa and cancelled the meeting.
Okowa said the people of the region have been embarrassed, disgraced, and disrespected.
Why Umahi Left PDP – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has slammed Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, over his reasons for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Recall that on Tuesday, the Ebonyi Governor decamped from PDP to the All Progressives Congress.
Reacting to this development, Wike expressed that Governor Umahi left the PDP because he wants to be the presidential candidate of the APC in 2023 and not injustice meted on the South East by the opposition party, as claimed.
Governor Wike stated that committed members of the PDP were not surprised that the Ebonyi governor formally defected to the APC on Tuesday, which he had been fraternising with for a while.
He decried that he felt offended by Governor’s Umahi’s attempt to justify his decision on the purported injustice meted on the South East by the PDP.
The Rivers governor accused his Ebonyi counterpart of being unfair to the opposition party which gave him its governorship ticket in 2015 against all odds and repeated the same feat in 2019.
He noted that while Governor Umahi has a right to move to the APC, for him to attempt to blackmail the PDP and paint it in a bad light was mischievous and unacceptable.
Fani Kayode: Nigeria Will Cease To Exist If…
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that Nigeria will suffer a second civil war if bridges of peace are not built.
Fani-Kayode said this while citing the consequences of no Igbo presidency in 2023.
He wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday:
“1. If the Presidency doesn’t come to the south in 2023 our country will break & cease to exist.
“2. If we don’t build bridges of peace today our country will suffer a 2nd civil war and cease to exist.
“3. If we don’t restructure at the soonest our country will break and cease to exist,” Fani-Kayode added.
