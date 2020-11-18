Ebonyi APC Spokesman Resigns, Says ‘I Can’t Work With Umahi’

The governors of the South-South have demanded an unreserved apology from the presidency for abruptly aborting a crucial stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt Tuesday.

The presidency had reportedly fixed a meeting for Tuesday with the governors and other leaders of the region to discuss burning national issues affecting the region and the effects of the #EndSARS protest.

The Federal Government delegation was supposed to include all the ministers from the geopolitical zone and other persons.

Also Read: Apologise To Nigerians Over Comment On Lekki Shootings, Rep Tells Malami

Addressing South-South leaders at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed regret at the botched meeting which was called at the instance of the presidency, through the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

However, after rescheduling the meeting to 1 pm, Professor Gambari put a call through to Okowa and cancelled the meeting.

Okowa said the people of the region have been embarrassed, disgraced, and disrespected.