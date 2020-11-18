‘Dump Your Boyfriend If He Doesn’t Spend On You’ – Zlatan Ibile Tells Ladies

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken to his Instagram page to share some words of advice with ladies, who are dating stingy men.

The indigenous rapper, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, advised ladies to let go of their boyfriends if they are not spending money on them.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Zlatan Ibile posted a photo of himself sporting a new haircut, along with the words;

“IF YOUR BOYFRIEND NO DEY DEY DROP RABA DUMP AM BOYS DEY WEY WAN GIVE YOU MONEY” CHOP LIKE PALLIATIVE”

See his post below: