Entertainment
‘Dump Your Boyfriend If He Doesn’t Spend On You’ – Zlatan Ibile Tells Ladies
Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken to his Instagram page to share some words of advice with ladies, who are dating stingy men.
The indigenous rapper, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, advised ladies to let go of their boyfriends if they are not spending money on them.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Zlatan Ibile posted a photo of himself sporting a new haircut, along with the words;
“IF YOUR BOYFRIEND NO DEY DEY DROP RABA DUMP AM BOYS DEY WEY WAN GIVE YOU MONEY” CHOP LIKE PALLIATIVE”
See his post below:
Entertainment
Stella Damascus Reacts As Erica Says She Wants To Be Pampered And Babied By Someone
Veteran actress, Stella Damascus recently reacted to a tweet put out by her junior colleague, Erica Nlewedim.
Nlewedim had taken to her Twitter account to complain about adulting.
The controversial reality TV star cum actress noted she just wants to be pampered and babied by someone, adding that she doesn’t want to be an ‘adult’ anymore.
In her words;
‘I just want to be pampered and babied by someone.. i don’t want to be an adult anymore’.
Responding to the tweet, Damascus welcomed the reality TV star with open arms to the club of people, who desire to be spoiled without having to go through any stress.
The actress wrote;
“Welcome to the club my love”.
See the tweet below:
Entertainment
Davido Reacts After Being Accused Of Sliding Into Lady’s DM On Instagram
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has reacted after he was accused of sliding into an Instagram model’s DM.
The lady, whose name is Maureen, had shared a screenshot of a message purportedly sent to her by the singer. The message read; ‘Hi’ along with heart-eyes emoji.
Maureen also called out the singer’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland and asked her to come and get her man out of DM.
Reacting to the post, Davido blasted the lady as he referred to her as an ‘idiot’ and he mentioned it could only happen ‘in her dreams.’
Watch the video below:
“In your dreams, idiot!” Davido responds to Instagram slay queen who called him out for sliding into her DM. But was she wrong for doing so? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9kWH7o7Wp7
— SOSnation blog 💡 (@SOSnation_) November 18, 2020
Entertainment
‘You Are Not Just Brothers But Twins’ – Lola Omotayo Writes Birthday Message To Peter And Paul Okoye
Lola Omotayo-Okoye has reminded her husband, Peter and his estranged brother, Paul that blood is thicker than water and life is too short to bear grudges.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two penned a lovely birthday message to the defunct members of the music group, P-Square, as they turn 39.
Lola wrote;
“Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents!
More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name”
See her post below:
