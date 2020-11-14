Canadian-American rapper, Drake, is the most streamed artist on Spotify. The award winning rapper has 34.5 Billion streams on the platform.

The list of the top five artists with the highest number of streams on the global streaming platform was compiled by a Twitter user with the handle @grandesbreakup.

The second artist on the list is Ed Sheeran with 26.6 Billion streams. The third artist is Post Malone with 21.7 billion streams on the platform.

Ariana Grande sits at the fourth spot with 20.439 billion streams. She is followed closely by veteran American rap star, Eminem, who has 20.435 streams.

Information Nigeria recalls Drake recently showed support towards Nigerian music by listening to ‘Away’, a song by fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oxlade.

See the tweet below: