Entertainment
Drake Is The Most Streamed Artist On Spotify
Canadian-American rapper, Drake, is the most streamed artist on Spotify. The award winning rapper has 34.5 Billion streams on the platform.
The list of the top five artists with the highest number of streams on the global streaming platform was compiled by a Twitter user with the handle @grandesbreakup.
The second artist on the list is Ed Sheeran with 26.6 Billion streams. The third artist is Post Malone with 21.7 billion streams on the platform.
Ariana Grande sits at the fourth spot with 20.439 billion streams. She is followed closely by veteran American rap star, Eminem, who has 20.435 streams.
Read Also: Twitter Users React As Drake Listens To Oxlade’s ‘Away’
Information Nigeria recalls Drake recently showed support towards Nigerian music by listening to ‘Away’, a song by fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oxlade.
See the tweet below:
Entertainment
‘You Will Marry A Billionaire Based In UK Next Year’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells Tonto Dikeh
Controversial Nollywood actor cum social commentator, Uche Maduagwu, has predicted that Tonto Dikeh will be married to a billionaire based in the UK by 2021.
The actor took to Instagram to write:
“#Tontodikeh if you want to smell #marriage next year dont #share your mans secret with friends. @tontolet you went through marriage breakup but God lifted you with unlimited strength, its not easy but some how the lines keep falling in pleasant places for you because God never forsake his daughters but listen carefully to this prophecy,
Read Also: You say you are the biggest artiste in Nigeria but you have never gotten a grammy nomination, This is why Wizkid ignores you – Uche Maduagwu to Davido
you are destined to #marry a billionaire oil and gas businessman based in #UK next year and your #wedding will put all haters to shame but you must avoid telling close #friends about your mans secret and private life or do you think its all friends that wish you well? #endsars”
See his post below:
Entertainment
Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Peaks Highest African Album On iTunes Chart
‘Made in Lagos’, the album of Nigerian superstar musician, Wizkid, has broken yet another record by becoming the highest-peaking African album on iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart.
The album stayed a total of two weeks on the chart. On Friday, November 13, the album sits at the 178th position in the top 200 on the chart.
Read Also: Reekado Banks set to release a song in November weeks after Wizkid called him an animal
It has peaked at number 20 before then, which is the highest position by an African artist ever on the chart. This feat comes ahead of the other notable achievements the album has recorded – particularly the fact that it debuted at number one on the UK Apple World Albums Chart barely 24 hours after its release.
See the iTunes Worldwide Albums chart below:
Entertainment
M.I Abaga Challenges Vector To Rap Battle (Video)
Veteran Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as M.I. has challenged his colleague, Vector, to a rap battle scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 15.
The battle will be aired on Supersport Action’s The African Knockout Show by 9pm. Taking to their official Twitter handle, they share a video in which M.I can be seen preparing for the battle and calling on Vector.
Read Also: Rapper Vector Reportedly Expecting Baby With His Girlfriend
The caption reads:
“Legendary @MI_Abaga calls out rap heavy weight @VectorThaViper to a ring battle Watch us on Supersport Action channel 210 DStv on Sunday 15th by 9pm to catch all the action & heat in the AKO show! #TheAKOShow #AFRICANKNOCKOUT #hiphop #Rap”
Watch the video HERE
Trending
- Entertainment10 hours ago
Young Comedienne, Emmanuella Gifts Her Mom A House
- National News23 hours ago
#EndSARS: Buhari Acted As A Father, If Not We’ll Be Talking Of Something Else – Adesina
- National News23 hours ago
Buhari Signs Banks And Other Financial Institutions Act 2020
- Business News23 hours ago
List Of Small Scale Businesses You Can Start With N10,000
- National News10 hours ago
N170 Fuel Price Wicked, Unbearable, Says PDP
- News Feed16 hours ago
How I got a collaboration with American Rap legend, NAS: Davido
- News Feed24 hours ago
Man who cried out over limb pains after trekking to celebrate Buhari’s victory in 2015 finally gets medical attention
- Politics23 hours ago
2023: APC Has Started Making False Promises – Wike