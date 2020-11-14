Connect with us

Dorathy Bachor replies fan who asked if she’s currently dating Prince

2 hours ago

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor recently gave her fans the opportunity to throw questions at her.

The big-chested lady took to Instagram to share a message to her fans, obliging them to ask her any question they want to ask.

While some fans were curious to know about the brands she’s working with, and how effective the products are, others were more concerned with her relationship status with Prince.

A particular fan asked her if she has a thing with Prince, and Dorathy dodged the question with a sarcastic reply.

The fan asked;
“Hi Dora, are you and Prince a thing?”

Dorathy Bachor in her response said – “No darling, we’re human beings”, with laugh emojis.

Dorathy Bachor left jaws hanging when she appeared on our screens. Not only is her personality sassy and fun so far, but her gigantic ‘melons’ have also gotten a lot of people glued to their screens.

Reekado Banks set to release a song in November weeks after Wizkid called him an animal

2 hours ago

November 14, 2020

Solomon Ayoleyi, better known as Reekado Banks, is set to release a song on November 27th, titled “you dey mad”.

Reekado Banks set to release a song in November weeks after Wizkid called him an animal

This has stirred controversy on social media as some fans believe that the song is a diss track and a response to Wizkid, who recently called out Reekado, referring to him as a Clout animal and a fool.

Sharing an update of the song and the date to be released, Reekado said;

“You dey mad” is a timely song because it can serve as a response to external pressure and unsolicited opinion. We are dealing with a lot already, anyone that wants to add to our problems can literally shut up right? They are mad, U DEY MAD”.

Nigerian lady drags Laycon for “tripping” for Erica Nlewedim

2 hours ago

November 14, 2020

Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, aka Laycon, is the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition) is currently trending on social media

A Nigerian lady has dragged winner of Big Brother Naija “lockdown” season, Laycon Agbeleshe for “tripping” for Erica Nlewedim.

In a video, the lady was seen throwing shades at Laycon, saying she fell in love with him because she thought he is intelligent.

She expressed how much she loves him and how she even went overboard to kiss him from her television screen during his time in the house.

She also dragged him over his alleged feelings for Erica, saying she isn’t more beautiful than her and she doesn’t get why he will choose to force love, when it isn’t there.

Ganduje’s aide shares donkey, other items to empower Kano youths

2 hours ago

November 14, 2020

Senior Special Assistant to Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Youths Development, Murtala Gwarmai on Thursday November 12 shared a donkey and other items to empower youths of the state.

Daily Trust reported that no fewer than 40 youths in the state benefitted from the event which took place at the premises of the state’s Ministry for Youths and Sports.

Gwarmai who also shared motorcycles, bicycles, cash prizes worth N100,000, building blocks and roofing sheets among others, said the decision to include the donkey in the list of items distributed followed the request made by one of the beneficiaries who uses it to transport sand, gravel and blocks, adding that the empowerment will go a long way in assisting his business.

Those who attended the event include the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, the Senior Special Assistant on Youths II, Ibrahim Ahmad and other top officials in the ministry.

