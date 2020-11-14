Dorathy Bachor replies fan who asked if she’s currently dating Prince

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor recently gave her fans the opportunity to throw questions at her.

The big-chested lady took to Instagram to share a message to her fans, obliging them to ask her any question they want to ask.

While some fans were curious to know about the brands she’s working with, and how effective the products are, others were more concerned with her relationship status with Prince.

A particular fan asked her if she has a thing with Prince, and Dorathy dodged the question with a sarcastic reply.

The fan asked;

“Hi Dora, are you and Prince a thing?”

Dorathy Bachor in her response said – “No darling, we’re human beings”, with laugh emojis.

See post below;

Dorathy Bachor left jaws hanging when she appeared on our screens. Not only is her personality sassy and fun so far, but her gigantic ‘melons’ have also gotten a lot of people glued to their screens.