Dorathy Bachor receives Apple Macbook Pro as her birthday gift

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has received Apple Macbook Pro as one of the numerous gifts on her fans.

The big-chested lady has received an Apple Macbook Pro gift as she celebrates her 25th birthday.

Recall we earlier reported that the reality star marked her 25th birthday with adorable photos today, November 4.

We also reported that her fans gifted her with 25 shoes to celebrate her new age with her.

Dorathy, who was surprised and excited at her fans’ heartwarming gesture said she never expected the massive love she got.

She has now received a brand new Apple Macbook Pro and says it has her favorite colour which she loves so much – Rosegold.

Watch the happy moment Dorathy received her Macbook below;