Entertainment
Dorathy Bachor Appreciates Fans For Splashing Birthday Gifts On Her
First runner-up of BBNaija Lockdown season, Dorathy Bachor, has appreciated her fans for giving her lovely birthday gifts on her 25th birthday.
The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to pen a post that reads:
“From Nobody to somebody, to somebody wey dey drive luxury car. My heart is filled with joy and words cannot explain how I’m feeling. I’d never get tired of saying my life is a testimony and I want the world to know this.
Yesterday was my first birthday party celebration in my 25 years of existence and it’s definitely going to be the most memorable one.
The love is overwhelming, I’m more than grateful. My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, I die for una matter.”
See her post below:
Entertainment
Wizkid, Kimoprah Flirt On Instagram (Photo)
Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has shocked everyone after he flirted with reality TV star, Kimoprah on her Instagram page. The superstar award winning singer, who recently released his fourth studio album ‘Made in Lagos’, took to Kimoprah’s comment section to drop a comment that reads:
“Yes baby”
He also used the heart emoji. Kimoprah equally responded with love emojis.
Their exchange on Instagram has left fans wondering the exact nature of their relationship. While a few fans have expressed delight in what may become of their romance, other fans do not want the romance to become serious. This is because of Wizkid’s history of breaking a lot of women’s hearts.
See their exchange on Instagram below:
Entertainment
‘I Will Do What Queens Do, I Will Govern’ – Mercy Eke Says As She Shares New Photos
Winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Mercy Eke, has shared new photos of herself. The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to caption the photos thus:
“Je ferai ce que font les reines, je gouvernerai”
The caption written in French, when translated to English, reads thus:
“I will do what queens do, I will govern”
The entreprenuer and former video vixen has recently been in the news for breaking up with her longtime reality TV star boyfriend, Ike Onyema.
She has since been referring to herself as ‘Mrs H’. Ike Onyema has also been throwing subtle shades at her since she made their split public.
See her Twitter post below:
See the photos below:
Entertainment
Anita Joseph Blast Fans After Telling Them To Thank Her Husband
Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph slammed some of her fans, who joked about sleeping with husband, MC Fish.
This comes after the curvy film star showered encomium on her man.
The actress also called on her fans to help her thank her man.
Anita penned a heartfelt message via Instagram to her husband and she also recalled how he managed to fix an issue she had.
In her words;
“If you see my Husband help me thank him
He’s everything I prayed for and More.
On this Day of my shoot he wanted to fix the mic, the button on my dress fell out he knew I was gona cry. Infact I don start to wan cry
He went down the reception no button He searched everywhere none chai
Came back again went out to the supermarket and got a set of niddles and buttons and treads
And he said My Sunshine come and Dress up iv Fixed it oh awwww my King Nwoke ka Dimkpa
Biko hail my Super star my super Black chock @realmcfish I Naked pray for you Pappy m”, she wrote.
Reacting to the post, fans of the actress trooped to the comment section to reveal how they would like to thank her husband.
Irked by the comments, the actress put her fans in their places.
See the exchange below:
