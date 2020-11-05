Dorathy Bachor Appreciates Fans For Splashing Birthday Gifts On Her

First runner-up of BBNaija Lockdown season, Dorathy Bachor, has appreciated her fans for giving her lovely birthday gifts on her 25th birthday.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to pen a post that reads:

“From Nobody to somebody, to somebody wey dey drive luxury car. My heart is filled with joy and words cannot explain how I’m feeling. I’d never get tired of saying my life is a testimony and I want the world to know this.

Yesterday was my first birthday party celebration in my 25 years of existence and it’s definitely going to be the most memorable one.

The love is overwhelming, I’m more than grateful. My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, I die for una matter.”

See her post below: