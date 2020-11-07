Connect with us

“Don’t Share Your Pain With Everyone” – Tonto Dikeh Advises Fans

21 seconds ago

"Don't Share Your Pain With Everyone" - Tonto Dikeh Advises Fans
Actress, Tonto Dikeh reveals interest in running for senatorial posibion

Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has penned some candid words of advice for her social media followers.

The single mother of one advised her fans and followers not to take the vulnerable step of sharing their pains with other people especially if they can’t proffer any solution.

In her words;

“Don’t share your pain with everyone. If they can’t help you out of the pit, it’s none of their business. Protect your anointing! Take it to Jesus!”

The actress then captioned her post with the words;

“I said what I said”

The actress' post

The actress’ post

 

American Rapper, Swae Lee’s DNA Results Confirms He Is Linked To Nigeria

6 mins ago

November 7, 2020

American Rapper Swae Lee's DNA Results Confirms He Is Linked To Nigeria
Swae Lee

Swae Lee

American rapper, Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, better known as Swae Lee, has traced his origin to Nigeria.

Out of curiosity, the rapper took a DNA test to find his ancestral roots and he posted the results via social media.

The results show that Nigeria carries the major percentage in his ancestral links.

The Grammy-nominated rapper tweeted;

“I was curious to see exactly what my background was so I did my ancestry makes a lot of sense”

The rapper's tweet

The rapper’s tweet

The DNA test result

The DNA test result

Bride Price Is Only Paid For Virgins: Omokri

7 mins ago

November 7, 2020

'Scripturally, Bride Price Is Only Paid For Virgins And Not Non-Virgins' - Reno Omokri Claims
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri recently caused a stir on social media after he stated that bride price should only be paid for virgins.

The Amazon best-selling author and lawyer rubbed some people in the wrong way as he  made the controversial remark via Twitter on Saturday and he also included some bible verses and quotes to back up his claim.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote;

“What I am going to say will shock people. Scripturally, Bride Price is ONLY paid for virgins. Don’t argue with me. Argue with God. See Exodus 22:16-17. By virtue of Scripture (and also in traditional African society), you pay no Bride Price for non virgins. #RenosNuggets #EndSARS”

Omokri's tweet

Omokri’s tweet

BBNaija’s Cee-C Shoots Her Shot At Mystery Man

1 hour ago

November 7, 2020

BBNaija's Cee-C Shoots Her Shot At Mystery Man
Cee-C

Cee-C

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, alias Cee-C, decided to shoot her shot at a mystery man she met at a mall.

A video trending on social media captures the moment the reality TV star, who turned 28 on Friday, let go of her pride as she made a passionate appeal to the man.

The reality TV star told the man to reach out to her via social media.

Cee-C also described the man, saying he wore a black ‘senator’ and they both made eye contact but she hurriedly left the scene without taking a minute to interact with him.

The reality TV star, however, stated that she was waiting for him outside the mall because she cannot let her ‘blessings pass her by.’

