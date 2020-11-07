“Don’t Share Your Pain With Everyone” – Tonto Dikeh Advises Fans

Controversial Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has penned some candid words of advice for her social media followers.

The single mother of one advised her fans and followers not to take the vulnerable step of sharing their pains with other people especially if they can’t proffer any solution.

In her words;

“Don’t share your pain with everyone. If they can’t help you out of the pit, it’s none of their business. Protect your anointing! Take it to Jesus!”

The actress then captioned her post with the words;

“I said what I said”

See her post below: