‘Don’t Rob People Of Their Dignity Under Guise Of Helping Them’ – Actor Femi Jacobs

Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has offered some bits of advice to those who try to rob people of their dignity under the guise of helping them.

The movie star took to his Twitter page to simply write:

“Do not rob people of their dignity under the guise of helping them.”

The award-winning movie star also shared his thoughts on corrupt public office holders in Nigeria, particularly the fact that there is no pressure on them to perform excellently at their roles.

His tweet reads:

“You’ll have more opposition here for wanting to be excellent than you’ll have for wanting to be corrupt.”

See his posts below: