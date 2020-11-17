Actress Adaeze Eluke warns gay men against marrying women to hide their sexuality

Adaeze Eluke, a Nigerian actress has warned gay men against getting married to women to hide their sexuality.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress said she has absolutely nothing against gay men, but urged them not to marry a woman and make her life miserable.

According to her, ‘marriage is not for everyone.’

She wrote: “Dear Gay Man, I have nothing against you but don’t marry her and make her life miserable. Marriage is not for everyone. I come in peace.”