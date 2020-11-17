Don’t fight enemies just because you are stronger – Omokri

Twitter is having a field today after Reno Omokri, a former Special Aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to advise his fans to try their best to ignore people who would come their way as enemies.

The Controversial social media user noted that water is a powerful force that can break rocks, but it decides to sometimes simply go around it and avoid having any conflict.

His tweet read:

Water can break through anything, including rock. But, because it can break rock, does not mean it always does so when in conflict with rocks. Most times, it goes around it. Don’t fight enemies just because you are stronger. Sometimes, avoid them.