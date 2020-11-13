‘Don’t Feel Forced To Sow A Seed To The Church’, Stella Damasus Advises Christians

Nigerian veteran actress, Stella Damasus, has advised Christians who feel compelled to sow a seed in the church on what to do. The movie star took to her Twitter page to state no Christian should feel obligated to sow a seed.

She added that God does not demand anything in return for blessing his children. Therefore, giving to the church out of compulsion and not out of choice is wrong.

In her words:

“Please do not feel obligated to pay money or sow any seed. With or without it you can still receive a miracle. If God touches your heart however, you can but ONLY if God touches your heart to bless the ministry. Receiving from God should never be determined by how much you give. Just pray and believe.”

See her post below: