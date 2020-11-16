Don Jazzy reveals plan to go for BBNaija audition next year

Asides from producing beats and grooming amazing talents, one other quality music mogul, Don Jazzy, is known for is the attention he pays his fans on social media, especially Twitter.

The singer shared a post on his official Twitter page, saying he wanted the iPhone 12 in colour blue, and a fan identified as @LordSkaney asked him to send his account details.

In a reply to the tweet, Don Jazzy quickly dropped his details saying that he must not let the blessing pass him by:

Make I no go do shakara now miss blessing. Abeg take o. My Vbank account Number is 1000400372 🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/eGucXqNFjK — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) November 16, 2020

Another fan identified as @shimigyibie70 commended the superstar, saying he liked the fact that he did not form by refusing to drop the details.

In a reply to him, the Don wrote:

“You know say this name wey I get Don no Dey make people give me something. I go go big brother next year last last maybe people go buy me car sef lol.”

