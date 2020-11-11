Lekki Shooting: DJ Switch did not make any allegation – Burna Boy

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, has defended Nigerian DJ Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch following the controversy that has trailed the Lekki Toll Gate shooting in the last few weeks.

In new tweets he shared, the singer stated that DJ Switch did not make any allegation but rather streamed the shooting on Instagram live.

He tweeted;

DJ SWITCH DID NOT MAKE ALLEGATIONS. SHE STREAMED THE SHOOTING ON INSTAGRAM LIVE.

On claims of the shooting being fake news, Burnaboy stated that the claims are being made by politicians who have been making false promises and telling more lies than Satan since the beginning of democracy.

Burna Boy added;

They say Fake news but you are The ones who have made Fake promises and Told more Lies than SATAN since the beginning of “Democracy”. You see say This life no Balance.