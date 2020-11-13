DJ Cuppy To Release New Video Featuring Stonebwoy, ‘Karma’

Reality TV star, Timmy Sinclair, better known as Trikytee, has shared some motivational words with his fans. The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate took to Instagram on Friday to post a few pictures.

In his caption, he encourages others to chase their dreams fearlessly. He added that nothing can stop a person determined to make their dreams come true.

His caption reads:

“Chase your dreams and goals fearlessly…nothing can stop you as long as you believe…in God!!! Tycoons that’s how we roll…”

Information Nigeria recalls the aspiring Nollywood filmmaker recently received a political appointment from the Governor of his native state, Bayelsa.

See his post below: