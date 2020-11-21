Connect with us

Entertainment

DJ Cuppy Tells Marvel To Feature Temi Otedola In ‘Black Panther 2’

Published

51 mins ago

on

DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola

Popular female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy, has called on Marvel Studios to feature her younger sister, Temi Otedola, in ‘Black Panther 2’.

The award winning disc jockey cum musician took to her Twitter page on Saturday to tag the official handle of Marvel Studios. She described her sister as an amazing Nigerian actress.

In her words:

“Dear @Marvel I heard you’re shooting ‘Black Panther 2’ in 2021! ….My sister @TemiOtedola is an AMAZING Nigerian actress and needs to be in it!”

Read AlsoDJ Cuppy becomes first female to win AFRIMMA’s Best African DJ award (video)

Temi Otedola has been receiving mixed reviews for her debut performance in Kunle Afolayan’s new Netflix Original movie, ‘Citation’. She starred alongside veterans such as Joke Silva, Sadiq Daba, Ini Edo, and Gabriel Afolayan.

See DJ Cuppy’s tweet below:

The disc jockey’s tweet

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

‘God When’, Singer T-Classic Reacts As Laycon Hits 700K Followers On Twitter

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, T-Classic, has reacted to winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon celebrating the feat of hitting over 700,000 followers on Twitter.

The ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ crooner took to Twitter to write:

“God when! Congrats @itsLaycon”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Fierce’ rapper cum reality TV star had taken to Twitter to celebrate the achievement.

Read AlsoWhy I Almost Gave Up Music: T-Classic

He is the first Big Brother Naija winner to attain the number of followers, making him the second most followed BBNaija housemate after Tacha who currently has 828,000 followers on the microblogging platform.

T-Classic, whose real name is Tolulope Ajayi, rose to prominence after his 2019 hit song, ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’.

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Twice As Tall’, ‘Made In Lagos’ Make History As Only Nigerian Albums To Spend The Most Weeks On UK Albums Chart

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Made in Lagos, Twice As Tall

‘Twice As Tall’, and ‘Made in Lagos‘, the respective albums by two Nigerian superstar musicians, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, have made history as the only Nigerian albums to spend the most weeks on the UK Albums Chart in the decade.

This has been verified by the official Twitter account of Charts Data. According to their tweet, both albums stayed a total of three weeks on the chart.

‘Twice As Tall’ was released on August 14. The 15-track album was executively produced by American producer and rapper, Diddy. It debuted at number one on the Billboard World Album Chart.

Read Also‘Fela Dropped The Weed And Mic, Wizkid And Burna Boy Picked The Weed But Falz Went For The Mic’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying About The Rapper’s New Album

‘Made in Lagos’ is Wizkid’s third studio album released on October 30. It shattered a lot of records by amassing over 10 million streams on Spotify barely nine days after its release.

See Charts’ Data tweet below:

Charts Data’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Why I Turn Down Some Interviews’ – Tiwa Savage

Published

43 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian female popstar, Tiwa Savage, has explained why she turns down some interviews.

The award winning superstar took to her Twitter page to state that although she feels bad about having to turn down a few interviews, she has to do it because there are some journalists who lack integrity.

According to the ‘Koroba’ crooner, this is why it is hard for her to grant interviews.

Read Also‘I Can’t Date The Wrong Man Because Of My Son’ – Tiwa Savage (Video)

In her words:

“Please do not be offended when I turn down interviews. I feel bad BUT some bad few eggs in this Nigerian media industry have made it hard. THEY HAVE NO INTEGRITY”

See her tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

Continue Reading

Trending