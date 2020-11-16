DJ Cuppy gets fans laughing after saying Davido should call her ‘Aunty Cuppy’

Connect with us

Published

17 hours ago

on

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy recently got her fans and followers laughing after she interviewed her colleague Davido on his new album A Better Time. While noting her thoughts about the father of three dropping his album on his birthday, DJ Cuppy stated that Davido’s birthday is coming up soon.

She then went ahead to tell her fans that she is the same age as the singer, however, she is a bit older than him.

According to her, Davido should be calling her Aunty Cuppy.

As soon as she said that, the Blow My Mind crooner burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Davido noted that the reason he did not drop the album on his birthday was that he wanted to celebrate his big day separately. According to him, he should have dropped the album in October but the EndSARS event stopped him from doing that.

Speaking on how his single FEM became an anthem for the EndSARS protest, the singer said that it was just a coincidence. He noted that he dropped the music in June and didn’t know that people would vibe to it during the protest.

 

”Your daddy is rich” – Davido tells his second daughter, Hailey

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

DMW label boss and multi award winning Nigerian super star singer Davido who is currently in the US, took his second daughter, Hailey, on Diamond shopping in a jewelry shop.

Davido and his second babymama, Amanda, welcomed Hailey in 2018.

In a heartwarming video shared online, Davido took Hailey into the jewelry shop and asked for diamonds for her.

Speaking to her, Davido who was beaming with so much joy said ”Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”

 

‘Angel’ calls out a policewoman who allegedly assaulted him

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Angel Awotarigha has called out a policewoman who allegedly assaulted him.

The reality show star who identified the woman as Kate Ogbe, alleged that she is responsible for the death of his mother and also largely responsible for the incapacitation of his father.

Angel also alleged that the woman who works at Mile One Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers state is now coming for him and his siblings.

He wrote;

Attention!! My life is in danger. This police woman know as Kate Ogbe from mile one police station Port Harcourt had threatened my life and that of my family.

She was largely responsible for the death of my mother and the incapacitation of my father, now she is coming for me and my siblings. Please I call on @nigeriapoliceforce to #endpolicebrutality

 

Rich friends of wanted fugitive, Limumba Karim who died in Rolls Royce crash with Zimbabwean socialite Ginimbi gather in luxury supercars to mourn him (videos)

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Friends of Limimba Karim who died in a Rolls Royce crash with Popular Zimbabwean socialite and millionaire, Ginimbi Genius gather in plush city of Sandton in South Africa to pay their last respect.

Friends of the deceased who was affectionately known as Karim Cazal in the city, gathered in fleet of high-end luxury super cars for his memorial.

In one of the videos shared by Karim’s close friend Gilbert Kamaliza, a long procession of luxury supercars guided by the South African Police could be seen making its way to Sandton all in honour of Karim.

