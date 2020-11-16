DJ Cuppy gets fans laughing after saying Davido should call her ‘Aunty Cuppy’

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy recently got her fans and followers laughing after she interviewed her colleague Davido on his new album A Better Time. While noting her thoughts about the father of three dropping his album on his birthday, DJ Cuppy stated that Davido’s birthday is coming up soon.

She then went ahead to tell her fans that she is the same age as the singer, however, she is a bit older than him.

According to her, Davido should be calling her Aunty Cuppy.

As soon as she said that, the Blow My Mind crooner burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Davido noted that the reason he did not drop the album on his birthday was that he wanted to celebrate his big day separately. According to him, he should have dropped the album in October but the EndSARS event stopped him from doing that.

Speaking on how his single FEM became an anthem for the EndSARS protest, the singer said that it was just a coincidence. He noted that he dropped the music in June and didn’t know that people would vibe to it during the protest.