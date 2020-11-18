DJ Cuppy becomes first female to win AFRIMMA’s Best African DJ award (video)

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, the celebrity disc jockey and daughter of Femi Otedola, a wealthy Nigerian business man has encouraged fellow women to rise above gender roles as she becomes first female to ever win the AFRIMMA Best African DJ award.

Recall the Africa Muzik Magazine Awards, AFRIMMA held her 14th annual award edition over the weekend with DJ Cuppy, Burna Boy, Rema, Simi, Mercy Chinwo, Flavour and other Nigerian entertainers winning big at the virtual award event.

Following her emergence as the first female to ever with the prestigious AFRIMMA Best African DJ award, DJ Cuppy born Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola has seized the opportunity to advise and encourage fellow women to always pursue their dreams even if they’re being told “women can’t do” what they choose to do.

DJ Cuppy beat prominent DJs such as DJ Neptune, DJ ECool, DJ Spinall and other disc jockeys to clinch the prestigious award.

Speaking further in the short video clip shared on her verified Twitter page on Tuesday, November 17, the Gelato crooner dedicated her award to her teeming fans, the Cupcakes.

According to DJ Cuppy, what men can do, we can equally do just same or even better.

She wrote, “Won Best African DJ” 2020 @Afrimma Awards… As the first woman to win this award, I am truly HONOURED and will continue to disrupt my industry; this one is for YOU my Cupcakes!”

