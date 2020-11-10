DJ Cuppy Buys Herself A Diamond Necklace Ahead Of Her 28th Birthday

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy, decided to buy herself an early birthday gift.

The disc jockey, who is set to clock 28 on Wednesday, purchased an expensive diamond necklace for herself and she flaunted it on social media.

The daughter of affluent businessman, Femi Otedola treated her fans to some photos of the luxurious neckpiece. The pendant of the necklace is shaped like the Nigerian map.

The entertainer captioned the photos with the words;

“Treated myself to early birthday bling!

#CuppyDay”

See her post below:

https://twitter.com/cuppymusic/status/1325863326803501056?s=21