DJ Cuppy Bumps Into Man Who Tried To Pose With Her Ferrari (Video)

A video trending on social media captures the moment Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy walked in unexpectedly on a man, who was trying to take pictures beside her luxury whip.

Information Nigeria recalls Femi Otedola had purchased three Ferrari Portofinos in different colors for his three daughters in September.

DJ Cuppy, who has got a thing for pink, chose the color for her new whip.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity disc jockey posted the video of her encounter with the man who tried to pose for a picture beside the Ferrari.

The entertainer captioned her post with the words;

“Have you ever tried to lowkey take a picture with a car then the owner arrived?”

Watch the video below: