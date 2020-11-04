Entertainment
DJ Cuppy Bumps Into Man Who Tried To Pose With Her Ferrari (Video)
A video trending on social media captures the moment Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy walked in unexpectedly on a man, who was trying to take pictures beside her luxury whip.
Information Nigeria recalls Femi Otedola had purchased three Ferrari Portofinos in different colors for his three daughters in September.
DJ Cuppy, who has got a thing for pink, chose the color for her new whip.
Taking to Instagram, the celebrity disc jockey posted the video of her encounter with the man who tried to pose for a picture beside the Ferrari.
The entertainer captioned her post with the words;
“Have you ever tried to lowkey take a picture with a car then the owner arrived?”
Watch the video below:
DJ Cuppy @cuppymusic meets a guy you admires her Ferrari car pic.twitter.com/6jo4r1aXpN
— Elevation News Today (@ElevationToday) November 4, 2020
Entertainment
M.I Abaga Warns Lawmakers To Not Attempt A Social Media Bill
Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as MI Abaga, has warned lawmakers to not attempt to pass a social media bill for reading.
The rapper took to his Twitter page to give a sound note of warning to them. He also added that they will be recalled by members of their constituency if they go ahead to propose the social media bill.
In his words:
“It is simple.. if you attempt a social media bill.. we will recall you! Do with this info what you will Signed. Nigerian Youth Oh.. and #EndSars”
Information Nigeria recalls popular actor, Desmond Elliot, has been under fire on social media for his proposition on social media regulation.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Wathoni Gushes Over Mercy Eke’s Beauty As They Meet On Set
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Wathoni Anyasi has shared a video of herself with Mercy Eke. The reality TV star met the winner of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season on a set and decided to make a video.
In the video, both stars gush over each other’s beauty. Mercy Eke starts the compliments.
“Guys, Wathoni is so pretty. Like she is so pretty. She is fine“, Mercy says.
“You guys, Mercy is so cute. Like beautiful. So cute“, Wathoni also says.
Mercy then hints on them working together. In her words:
“We are working, guys. We are trying to make the money.”
Watch the video below:
Entertainment
Tuface, Annie Idibia’s Second Daughter, Olivia Undergoes Successful Surgery
Annie Idibia, the wife of singer, 2face Idibia, revealed their second daughter, Olivia was recently operated on in a hospital in Dubai.
Information Nigeria recalls that earlier this year, the actress revealed that Olivia has been through a lot the past 3 years.
Taking to her Insta-story, Annie shared a post stating that it not easy being a mom and she hasn’t slept in 48 hours due to the surgery.
In her words;
“It’s definitely not easy being a mom!
But with a brave, strong kid like Olivia, it becomes the most enjoyable duty in d entire word!
Haven’t slept for almost 48hrs, but looking at how brave she is, how she manages to take all the pain with a smile
I don’t even care!
My entire world in a tiny smart 6 year old”
She also shared a couple of videos of her daughter at the hospital with bandage on her leg.
See her post below:
Trending
