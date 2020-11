Controversial Nigerian politician and ex-lawmaker, Dino Melaye has reportedly gifted his 11-year-old daughter, Mary Melaye, a Lamborghini in celebration of her 11th birthday.

The excited daughter shared a photo of herself posing in front of an ash coloured Lamborghini with the caption – Thanks dad.

She also reposted a post from her favourite aunt who asked her if she has started driving her new ride.

“I watched you grow, carried you on my back when you cry. Am so happy for the woman you are turning into. You shall be greater than your dad. And hope you have started driving your ride”, her aunt wrote.

