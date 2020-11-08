Diddy Excited As Notorious B.I.G Gets Inducted Into Hall Of Fame; Calls Him ‘Greatest Rapper Of All Time’

American rapper and entrepreneur, Diddy has expressed his pleasure over the fact that Notorious B.I.G. is now a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to share his joy about the ceremony. He tweeted on Saturday:

“THE GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME IS GETTING INDUCTED INTO THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME TONIGHT!!!!!!!! YOU DID IT B.I.G.!!!!! #BIGGIEHOF”

B.I.G was inducted by Diddy. Jay-Z, Nas and LinManuel Miranda were also present to honor the late rapper. At the ceremony, Diddy said:

“Big just wanted to be biggest, he wanted to be the best, he wanted to have influence and impact people in a positive way, and that clearly has been done all over the world.”

