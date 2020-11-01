Deontay Wilder Says Tyson Fury Tampered With Gloves, Demands Third Fight

There are chances of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury facing each for the third time following claims made by the American boxer.

Recall that Fury, 32, beat Wilder in Las Vegas to win the WBC world heavyweight title some months back.

However, Wilder in a recent statement is now claiming that Fury tampered with his gloves, a claim the latter already denied in the summer.

“It’s the reason why the side of my face swelled up… and it left a dent in my face as well,” Wilder said.

The American, 35, released a video which included pictures of Ricky Hatton who was in Fury’s corner touching his gloves between rounds during their drawn fight in Los Angeles in December 2018.

He then said he feels Fury had a form of weight in his gloves when the British boxer stopped him in seven rounds in Las Vegas in February.

“I highly believe you put something hard in your glove,” Wilder said during a video that also contained still images of Fury’s gloves.

While there are no evidence that this claim is true, Fury has insisted nothing of such happened.

Ever since then Wilder has been seeking a third fight and one was due to take place during the summer but delays have led Fury to seek other plans and state their rematch clause has lapsed, BBC Sports report.

Wilder, however, took to his Twitter handle to call him a “coward”, adding: “Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract.

“It is time for you to be a man and honour your word instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement.”

Wilder has remained tight-lipped since Fury outlined his intention to fight in the UK on 5 December against an opponent who is yet to be named.