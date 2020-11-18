Defection: Ebonyi Senators, Reps Disown Umahi

The Ebonyi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the National Assembly has disowned Governor Dave Umahi over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Governor Umahi had on Tuesday formally defected from the PDP to the APC.

However, the National Leadership of the PDP had in a statement denied that Umahi dumped the party because of alleged injustice.

Reacting to the move, the Chairman of the Ebonyi National Assembly caucus and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu, at a press conference in Abuja, said though Umahi has the right to join any political party of his choice, the reasons he advanced for his defection were untenable.

He said the National Assembly members from the state, would not abandon the PDP because of Umahi.