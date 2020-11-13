‘Defamation’: El-Rufai Sues Omokri, Odinkalu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has sued a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu; a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, Reno Omokri.

The Kaduna Governor reportedly also filed a libel suit against Thisday newspaper, Daniel Elombah, Elombah Communications, Barrister Joseph Onu, and Auta Nyada.

El-Rufai filed three different suits before the Federal Capital Territory High Court seeking a total of N1.5bn as damages in the suits.

The Kaduna governor claimed in one of the suits that statements contained in a certain publication titled, ‘El Rufai’s email saying southern women youth corpers are seen as whores,’ by Omokri, which was published by Thisday Newspaper on Sunday, June 14, 2020, was injurious to his reputation.

El-Rufai also noted that the publication was “malicious, unwarranted and defamatory” against him.

He sought N500m compensation and an apology to be published in the newspaper in the suit.

In another suit, he said “Litany of 25 critics who have suffered at El Rufai’s hands compiled by Chidi Odinkalu,” which was published on Elombah.com on September 2, 2020, is “malicious, unlawful and without any justification.”

He is also seekingN500million in damages and apology.

In a letter to Joseph Onu, he also demanded an apology and N500 million in damages.