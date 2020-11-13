Politics
‘Defamation’: El-Rufai Sues Omokri, Odinkalu
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has sued a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu; a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, Reno Omokri.
The Kaduna Governor reportedly also filed a libel suit against Thisday newspaper, Daniel Elombah, Elombah Communications, Barrister Joseph Onu, and Auta Nyada.
El-Rufai filed three different suits before the Federal Capital Territory High Court seeking a total of N1.5bn as damages in the suits.
The Kaduna governor claimed in one of the suits that statements contained in a certain publication titled, ‘El Rufai’s email saying southern women youth corpers are seen as whores,’ by Omokri, which was published by Thisday Newspaper on Sunday, June 14, 2020, was injurious to his reputation.
El-Rufai also noted that the publication was “malicious, unwarranted and defamatory” against him.
He sought N500m compensation and an apology to be published in the newspaper in the suit.
In another suit, he said “Litany of 25 critics who have suffered at El Rufai’s hands compiled by Chidi Odinkalu,” which was published on Elombah.com on September 2, 2020, is “malicious, unlawful and without any justification.”
He is also seekingN500million in damages and apology.
In a letter to Joseph Onu, he also demanded an apology and N500 million in damages.
Politics
Obaseki’s ADC Collapse During Governor’s Second Term Inauguration
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been sworn-in for a second term in office.
Obaseki was sworn-in at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the state capital, on Thursday.
The relatively low-key event took a surprising twist when an Aide-de-Camp to the Edo State Governor collapsed during the inauguration ceremony.
The incident happened around 12 noon while the governor gave an appreciation speech after the Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Esther Edigin.
The well-kitted ADC stood behind the governor during the speech but slumped while Obaseki appreciated members of the Peoples Democratic Party for “covering us with the umbrella when we were abandoned in political wilderness.”
About four other aides around the governor attended to the ADC as Obaseki ended his about 20-minute speech.
Politics
Obaseki Dissolves Cabinet Ahead Of Second Term Inauguration
Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu will today be sworn into office for their second term at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City, Edo State.
This was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.
The Governor also dissolved the state executive council ahead of his inauguration today for a second term in office.
According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Tennis Court, in Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
The governor’s spokesperson stated that all necessary arrangements for the inauguration ceremony have been concluded.
Crusoe Osagie said “The inauguration/swearing-in ceremony of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu will hold on Thursday, November 12 between 11 am and 1 pm prompt at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
“Due to the prevailing realities of the coronavirus pandemic, we would be having only 750 invited guests at the venue.”
Politics
More Governors May Dump PDP With Gov Umahi – Fani-Kayode warns
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the alleged plan of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to dump the Peoples Democratic Party.
There have been speculations that the Ebonyi State Governor wants to join the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2023 election.
Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and other leaders met with Umahi to persuade him to stay at the party.
Reacting to the report, Fani-Kayode wrote:
“The rumour that my friend & brother Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi state is planning to leave @OfficialPDPNig & join @OfficialAPCNg is troubling. I am yet to confirm if it is true & I will see him in the next few days to know the true position of things but if it is then I urge.”
“The leadership of the PDP to do all they can to ensure that he stays. Not only is he a profoundly good man and an excellent Governor but his contributions to the success of the PDP over the last 20 years at various levels is immeasurable and simply extraordinary.”
“Apart from that, he happens to be a good friend of mine & someone I hold in high esteem &have immense respect & affection for. Unlike many he is forthright & his word is his bond. He is either with u or against u, he is fearless & bold &he has the courage of his convictions.”
“What makes the matter worse is that other Governors or may also contemplate leaving if he does because he has a lot of friends & goodwill amongst them.”
“If that happens it will affect our party’s chances in the 2023 presidential election in a very significant way.”
“Again I call on the National Chairman and the NWC of our great party to do all they can to keep Umahi on board.”
“He is one of our brightest and best and losing him to the APC would be a monumental error and great tragedy.”
“The fact of the matter is that we need him just as we need everyone else and petty divisions and internal wranglings at this crucial time do not help us.”
“Umahi is a great asset to the party and a source of strength and inspiration to the rank & file right across the country.”
