Entertainment
Davido’s Name Mentioned As Two British Models Clash On Twitter
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s name was mentioned when two British models, Kenza and Eva Apio decided to wash their dirty linen in public.
The two models, who used to be close friends, clashed on Twitter on Thursday over allegations of stalking and jealousy.
One of the ladies, Kenza revealed how she allegedly escorted Eva Apio during her trip to to Myokojos in Greece with popular singer, Davido despite the fact that they were aware that his fiancée, Chioma Rowland was pregnant for him at the time.
In her words;
“Are we going to talk about the time Eva asked me to come to Mykonos with her as a plus one with Davido and I was made to look like the “escort” whole time I was the plus one and she knew he had a pregnant baby mum. I was just there for a free trip lol but I’m the crazy one…”
See the exchange below:
Entertainment
Bayelsa State Governor Appoints BBNaija’s Nengi As Senior Special Appointment
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has appointed Big Brother Naija second runner-up, Nengi as his Senior Special Assistant and Face of Bayelsa State.
The reality TV star was also made the ambassador for the girl child.
This comes after the ex-beauty queen and reality star arrived in the state with her fellow ex-housemate, Neo Akpofure.
The reality TV star then paid a visit to the state governor on Friday and the appointment was given to her.
Taking to Twitter, Neo shared the exciting news as he tweeted;
“Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister Green heart
@nengiofficial”
Entertainment
Ike Onyema Hangs Out With Kimoprah After Break-Up With Mercy Eke
Reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has been spotted with former beauty queen, Kimoprah. The duo were seen entering the lounge of a popular nightclub together.
Ike shared the video on his Instagram story. Although both reality TV stars are under the same management, Play Network Africa, it may seem like a message to Ike’s longtime girlfriend, Mercy Eke.
Information Nigeria recalls Mercy Eke replied a fan that she and Ike are no longer together. Also, Ike on his part, has been replying fans who have been asking him how he is handling the major break-up.
Kimoprah, on her part, has been linked with Wizkid following the latter’s comment on her Instagram page.
Watch the video below:
Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh Pays Visit To Minister Of Special Duties To Discuss Youth Development
Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has paid a visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, to discuss youth engagement in national development.
The entrepreneur, who has been appointed the Director, Socials and Empowerment of the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS), took to her Twitter page to share pictures from the visit.
Her caption reads:
“CYMS VISITED MINISTER OF SPECIAL DUTIES. In our usual way of engagement, today 5th November 2020 we paid a courtesy visit to Senator George Akume the Honourable Minister of Special Duties & Inter-governmental Affairs who was ably represented by his Chief of Staff Mr Chris Tarka who gave us warm reception.
The meeting was impactful as we interacted on current situation and youth engagement in National development.”
See her full post below:
Trending
