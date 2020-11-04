Davido’s First Female Artist, Liya To Release New Video

Annie Idibia, the wife of singer, 2face Idibia, revealed their second daughter, Olivia was recently operated on in a hospital in Dubai.

Information Nigeria recalls that earlier this year, the actress revealed that Olivia has been through a lot the past 3 years.

Taking to her Insta-story, Annie shared a post stating that it not easy being a mom and she hasn’t slept in 48 hours due to the surgery.

In her words;

“It’s definitely not easy being a mom!

But with a brave, strong kid like Olivia, it becomes the most enjoyable duty in d entire word!

Haven’t slept for almost 48hrs, but looking at how brave she is, how she manages to take all the pain with a smile

I don’t even care!

My entire world in a tiny smart 6 year old”

She also shared a couple of videos of her daughter at the hospital with bandage on her leg.

See her post below: