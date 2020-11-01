Entertainment
Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ Album To Be Released November 13
The highly anticipated third studio album of Davido, ‘A Better Time’ is set to be released on November 13. This release date has been confirmed by Apple Music.
The album officially contains 17 tracks. Featured artists on the album include Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Nas, and Tiwa Savage.
Information Nigeria recalls Davido shared in a recent interview that he got Nicki Minaj to feature on the album via Instagram. He added that he has never met the American rapper.
Although the track list is yet to be unveiled, the album is already available for pre-order on Apple Music. The album has been reputed to be one of the best albums to drop in the year 2020.
See the release date below:
Actress Dayo Amusa Replies Troll Who Told Her To Reduce Her Bleaching Cream
Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has replied a troll who took time to drop a comment on her page regarding her bleaching cream. The troll wrote that the actress should cut down on the use of the cream because skin cancer is real.
This advice did not seem to bother the popular Yoruba star cum singer who had simply shared a photo of her flawless skin as she had a cool reply to give in return.
In the troll’s words:
“Dayo reduce your bleaching cream Ooooo. You can not white like oyinbo na. Easy Ooooo skin cancer Oooo”
“Worryless Problem temi niyen“, Amusa wrote as reply.
See their exchange below:
#EndSARS: ‘The Youths Are Now Politically Conscious’ – Reekado Banks
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has stated that the youths are now politically conscious as a result of the #EndSARS protests. According to the former Mavin Records artist, whose real name is Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, nothing in Nigeria will go unchecked by the youths in Nigeria.
He added that justice will be served for those who have lost their lives on account of the protests.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“Certainly, #EndSARS sparked something. The youth are now politically conscious. Nothing will go unchecked anymore. As the years go by, we’ll grow in number & sustain the awareness. The deaths of our brothers & sisters, the sufferings of our mothers & fathers will not be in vain.”
See his tweet below:
See Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week
Information Nigeria brings you the top 5 trending stories of the week.
Actress Chioma Anosike Blasts Those Who Believe Actresses Can’t Keep Their Marriage
Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has some words for those who believe an actress cannot keep a marriage.
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo And Wife Welcome Third Child
Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodoand his wife, Jennifer have welcomed their child, a baby boy together.
Celebrities React As Desmond Elliot Calls For Regulation Of Social Media
Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot incurred the wrath of his fans and celebrities alike after he called for social media regulation during the recent plenary session at the Lagos state House of Assembly.
Celebrities have also taken to social media reacted to the call by Nollywood star cum Lagos lawmaker.
Desmond Elliot Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Following Backlash (Video)
In a video sighted on social media, Nigerian grassroot politician, Desmond Elliot got overwhelmed by emotions during an interview with Arise TV.
Actor Williams Uchemba Set To Walk Down The Aisle With Mystery Woman
Popular Nigerian actor, Williams Uchembahas announced that he is set to walk down the aisle with a mystery woman.
