Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ Album To Be Released November 13

The highly anticipated third studio album of Davido, ‘A Better Time’ is set to be released on November 13. This release date has been confirmed by Apple Music.

The album officially contains 17 tracks. Featured artists on the album include Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Nas, and Tiwa Savage.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido shared in a recent interview that he got Nicki Minaj to feature on the album via Instagram. He added that he has never met the American rapper.

Although the track list is yet to be unveiled, the album is already available for pre-order on Apple Music. The album has been reputed to be one of the best albums to drop in the year 2020.

See the release date below: