Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ Album Surpasses 100M Streams In Just Three Days

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has achieved a new feat with his recently released album, ‘A Better Time’. The album has been streamed over a hundred million times on major digital platforms within just three days of its release.

The ‘Fem’ crooner took to his Twitter page to acknowledge the feat. In his words:

“100 million streams in 3 days!! from Apple Music, Boomplay, Youtube, Spotify & Audiomack. Other DSP’s to report later today, let’s keep streaming ABT! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!”

Information Nigeria recalls the DMW record label leader, who recently unveiled his son for the first time on his album cover, shared in an interview with The Guardian Life that he would like to be remembered for not just his music but also his service to humanity.

