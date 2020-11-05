Connect with us

News Feed

Davido, guest wrestle during Ifeanyi’s birthday party

Published

2 hours ago

on

Davido, guest wrestle during Ifeanyi's birthday party

A video making the rounds on social media shows award-winning singer, Davido wrestling with a man during his son’s birthday party.

Yesterday, the singer and his beautiful fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, threw a lavish birthday celebration party for their son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke Jr.

Their son, Ifeanyi just turned one year old and the excited couple took to their official Instagram pages to share photos and clips from the birthday celebration.

One of the clips from the celebration shows Davido entertaining his guests by showing off his wrestling skills, while the guests watched in awe.

Watch the video below;

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

WhatsApp introduces ‘disappearing messages’ feature

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

WhatsApp introduces 'disappearing messages' feature

A new disappearing message feature has been added to Whatsapp.

According to AFP, Facebook-owned WhatsApp revealed this on Thursday.

The messaging service used by more than two billion people globally said it would enable people to choose whether to keep their messages or allow them to delete themselves after seven days.

“Today, WhatsApp messages often live on our phones forever. While it’s great to hold onto memories from friends and family, most of what we send doesn’t need to be everlasting,” a WhatsApp blog post said.

“Our goal is make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp.”

Facebook previously introduced a similar option for its Messenger platform, following on the heels of Snapchat, which has amassed a strong following among young smartphone users.

WhatsApp chose a seven-day window “because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about,” the blog post said.

“The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t.”

The move comes with Facebook’s core social network losing ground to younger audiences to rivals like Snapchat and TikTok, even as Facebook-owned Instagram continues to grow in that demographic group.

A Piper Jaffay survey of US teens last month showed Snapchat is their favourite social media platform, and that TikTok overtook Instagram for second place.

Continue Reading

News Feed

ASUU members hold prayer sessions over continued strike

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

ASUU members hold prayer sessions over continued strike

Christian and Muslim members of the Taraba State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, have held different prayer sessions over the continued strike across universities in the country.

The ASUU members who held prayers over the strike which has been on since March, over poor remuneration among other issues, prayed for God’s intervention.

Former Vice-Chairman of the Taraba university union, Mbave Joshua told Channels Television;

“We have no other choice at this point than to turn to God for intervention because we have exhausted all other means to resolve the issues.

“Apart from the nation-wide strike action over IPPIS and other issues, we have serious internal matters with the management and with funding of the university.

“Our members have gone for two months without salary and without any explanation for such action from the Taraba government and university management.”

Mbave added that the union is praying for God to touch the hearts of individuals and groups responsible for the non-resolution of issues concerning ASUU.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Strange disease kills 57 in Enugu

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Strange disease kills 57 in Enugu

At least 57 persons have died at Ette and Umuopu communities in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State following the outbreak of a strange disease in the affected communities.

According to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer in the council area, Vincent Oshomi, the cause of the strange deaths is not yet known.

However, he said that the Enugu State Ministry of Health has been alerted and specimen of the affected persons in the communities collected for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Oshomi also informed Vanguard on Thursday, November 5, that the disease broke out at Ette at the beginning of September 2020, and spread to the border community of Umuopu.

“Between September and now, at least 37 persons have died at Ette community. Also, Umuopu community, which shares a common border with Ette have recorded 20 deaths, four of which happened yesterday. It has been a strange development.

I have officially informed the state’s Ministry of Health and investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the cause of the deaths. We have collected samples of affected persons and we are looking out for Lassa fever, cholera, yellow fever and meningitis. Coronavirus test will equally start in the affected communities today.

The state’s Ministry of Health has brought an ambulance we are using to convey the sick ones to Enugu for proper diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Continue Reading

Trending