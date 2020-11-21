Davido shows off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from Chioma

A Nigerian man, Uyi, has tattooed the date of the Lekki tollgate shooting on his chest.
Uyi was one of the Lagos state residents who participated in the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki tollgate.
He recently got a tattoo that speaks about the shooting incident at the tollgate which happened on Tuesday, October 20. To mark the one month anniversary of the unfortunate incident, Uyi posted a photo of the tattoo on his Instagram page and wrote:
”Exactly one month today our government is still lying about the innocent protesters they killed at LEKKI TOLL GATE!!!! Who Gave The ORDER? #endsars#endbadgovernmentinnigeria #fuckthepolicians #wewantjustice #themarathoncontinues” he wrote.
See photo of the tattoo below: