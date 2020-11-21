Connect with us

Davido shows off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from Chioma

7 mins ago

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido who turned a year older today November 21, has shown off a neck chain he got as birthday gift from his partner, Chioma.

Sharing a photo of the neck chain which has an image of him and his mother, Davido wrote

“me and my mother, emotional thank you @chefchi”.

“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na Psquare I know” – Naira Marley

7 mins ago

November 21, 2020

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley waded into the online conversation which was ignited by former bandmates and twins, Peter and Paul Okoye celebrating their birthday differently.

Reacting to Davido’s tweet in which he called out those that attended the different parties the brothers held, Naira Marley stated that he only knows Psquare and not Paul or Peter.

He tweeted;

I still don’t know who Paul or peter is. Na psquare I know”

I still don?t know who Paul or Peter is - Naira Marley wades into the Psquare feud

Stop making Christianity white, God isn’t white – Bolanle Olukanni says

7 mins ago

November 21, 2020

TV presenter, producer and red carpet host, Bolanle Olukanni, popularly known as Bolinto has asked people to stop with the narrative that God is white.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Bolanle insisted that Christianity isn’t white and so is God.

When someone opined that she was about to defend the argument that God is black, she dismissed it.

See her post and exchange below:

Nigerian man tattoos date of Lekki tollgate shooting on his chest

8 mins ago

November 21, 2020

A Nigerian man, Uyi, has tattooed the date of the Lekki tollgate shooting on his chest.

Uyi was one of the Lagos state residents who participated in the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki tollgate.

He recently got a tattoo that speaks about the shooting incident at the tollgate which happened on Tuesday, October 20. To mark the one month anniversary of the unfortunate incident, Uyi posted a photo of the tattoo on his Instagram page and wrote:

”Exactly one month today our government is still lying about the innocent protesters they killed at LEKKI TOLL GATE!!!! Who Gave The ORDER? #endsars#endbadgovernmentinnigeria #fuckthepolicians #wewantjustice #themarathoncontinues” he wrote.

See photo of the tattoo below:

