Davido Shares His First Conversation With Mayorkun; Says ‘He Is Emotional’

Popular singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, recently posted the first ever conversation he had with his signee, Mayorkun on social media.

This comes a few days after Mayorkun shared a video of himself singing along to a song he worked on with his boss, Davido.

The DMW boss then reposted the video and he mentioned that he is thankful to God for the day he found his signee.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the ‘Heaven’ crooner leaked their first chat with the words;

“Me and @IamMayorKun 1st messages to each other !!! I’m type emotional RN!! #THEBEST”

See the chat below: