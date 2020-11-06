Davido Rejoices As He Finally Gets To Use His Name On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, excitedly took to his Twitter account on Friday to share a good news with his fans.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s name was mentioned during a squabble between two British models.

The singer ignored the drama as he announced that he can finally use his stage name as his user id on Instagram.

Davido revealed that he could not make use of his moniker because it was already taken by a Brazilian and he had to beg the person for almost ten years to give up the name.

In his words;

“Finally!!!!! NEW IG NAME: DAVIDO … lol I literally begged some Brazilian guy for like 10 years on ig to free this name for me !! Thank you”.

