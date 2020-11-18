Davido Reacts After Being Accused Of Sliding Into Lady’s DM On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has reacted after he was accused of sliding into an Instagram model’s DM.

The lady, whose name is Maureen, had shared a screenshot of a message purportedly sent to her by the singer. The message read; ‘Hi’ along with heart-eyes emoji.

Maureen also called out the singer’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland and asked her to come and get her man out of DM.

Reacting to the post, Davido blasted the lady as he referred to her as an ‘idiot’ and he mentioned it could only happen ‘in her dreams.’

Watch the video below: