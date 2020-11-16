Connect with us

News Feed

Davido is far better, bigger than Wizkid – Pastor Omatsola

Published

12 hours ago

on

 

Lekki pastor, Apostle Chris Omatsola, who was in a viral sex video last year with Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho, has rated Davido over Wizkid, saying the latter is bigger and the biggest in the whole of Africa.

Davido is far better, bigger than Wizkid – Pastor Omatsola

THE Presiding Pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Apostle Chris Omatsola, in his series of tweet, wrote:

“Ironically, the only thing recently Made in Lagos is the death of innocent young protesters at the Lekki tollgate, but with “A Better Time” we hope for a Better Nigeria. God Bless David Adeleke (Son Of Mercy and Grace) #DavidoIsBetterThanWizkid

Amazingly, @davido is not scared of seeing other people rise, he is very interested and instrumental in the rising of others, he is not jealous or feels insecure about others growth, this is the truth symbol of Leadership.
@ApostleOfLagos #DavidoIsBetterThanWizkid

Interestingly, Davido is more social, open and fans friendly and Davido puts God first above every other things, he respect for the Things Of God is second to none. In my opinion, Davido is the Real GOAT. God Bless David Adeleke and his team.

I see people compare Wizkid to Davido and I consider that very insulting to David Adeleke as in who does that..? No doubt they are both doing well, but comparing Almighty Davido to Wizkid is unacceptable. Davido is far better and bigger than Wizkid, lobatan. God Bless Davido”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

”Your daddy is rich” – Davido tells his second daughter, Hailey

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

DMW label boss and multi award winning Nigerian super star singer Davido who is currently in the US, took his second daughter, Hailey, on Diamond shopping in a jewelry shop.

Davido and his second babymama, Amanda, welcomed Hailey in 2018.

In a heartwarming video shared online, Davido took Hailey into the jewelry shop and asked for diamonds for her.

Speaking to her, Davido who was beaming with so much joy said ”Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”

 

Continue Reading

News Feed

‘Angel’ calls out a policewoman who allegedly assaulted him

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Angel Awotarigha has called out a policewoman who allegedly assaulted him.

The reality show star who identified the woman as Kate Ogbe, alleged that she is responsible for the death of his mother and also largely responsible for the incapacitation of his father.

Angel also alleged that the woman who works at Mile One Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers state is now coming for him and his siblings.

He wrote;

Attention!! My life is in danger. This police woman know as Kate Ogbe from mile one police station Port Harcourt had threatened my life and that of my family.

She was largely responsible for the death of my mother and the incapacitation of my father, now she is coming for me and my siblings. Please I call on @nigeriapoliceforce to #endpolicebrutality

 

Continue Reading

News Feed

Rich friends of wanted fugitive, Limumba Karim who died in Rolls Royce crash with Zimbabwean socialite Ginimbi gather in luxury supercars to mourn him (videos)

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Friends of Limimba Karim who died in a Rolls Royce crash with Popular Zimbabwean socialite and millionaire, Ginimbi Genius gather in plush city of Sandton in South Africa to pay their last respect.

Friends of the deceased who was affectionately known as Karim Cazal in the city, gathered in fleet of high-end luxury super cars for his memorial.

In one of the videos shared by Karim’s close friend Gilbert Kamaliza, a long procession of luxury supercars guided by the South African Police could be seen making its way to Sandton all in honour of Karim.

Continue Reading

Trending