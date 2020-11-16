Davido is far better, bigger than Wizkid – Pastor Omatsola

Lekki pastor, Apostle Chris Omatsola, who was in a viral sex video last year with Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho, has rated Davido over Wizkid, saying the latter is bigger and the biggest in the whole of Africa.

THE Presiding Pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Apostle Chris Omatsola, in his series of tweet, wrote:

“Ironically, the only thing recently Made in Lagos is the death of innocent young protesters at the Lekki tollgate, but with “A Better Time” we hope for a Better Nigeria. God Bless David Adeleke (Son Of Mercy and Grace) #DavidoIsBetterThanWizkid

Amazingly, @davido is not scared of seeing other people rise, he is very interested and instrumental in the rising of others, he is not jealous or feels insecure about others growth, this is the truth symbol of Leadership.

@ApostleOfLagos #DavidoIsBetterThanWizkid

Interestingly, Davido is more social, open and fans friendly and Davido puts God first above every other things, he respect for the Things Of God is second to none. In my opinion, Davido is the Real GOAT. God Bless David Adeleke and his team.

I see people compare Wizkid to Davido and I consider that very insulting to David Adeleke as in who does that..? No doubt they are both doing well, but comparing Almighty Davido to Wizkid is unacceptable. Davido is far better and bigger than Wizkid, lobatan. God Bless Davido”