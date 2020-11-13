“Davido made the whole world stay awake till 12am to download his album” – Twitter user

Top Nigerian music star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, recently got internet users buzzing

Nigerian singer, songwriter, musician and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido just released his latest album, “A better time”, and fans on social media have shared their thoughts about the album.

Twitter user, identified as Dehkunle hailed the singer for keeping the whole country awake till 12am, just to download the new album and listen to it.

Speaking further, he said Davido has made history and Nigerians will never forget last night. He also maintained that Davido is a legend.

In his words;

“Davido made the whole Country stay awake till 12am to download his new album #ABetterTime ,history will forever remember this night.David Adeleke is a legend !!”.