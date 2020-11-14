‘Davido just dey shout, Make him turn commentator for Kano Pillars’ – Media users tell Davido after listening to the ABT album

Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally released his much-awaited album, A Better Time, to the joy of fans.

The singer’s body of work was released on November 13, 2020, as promised. In no time, fans had listened to all the tracks and shared their hot takes on it on their social media pages.

The 17-track album featured an array of top American artistes such as Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and more. Other talented African artistes were also featured on the body of work and some of them are Sauti Sol (Kenya), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Tiwa Savage and Mayorkun (Nigeria), to name a few.

It appears that a number of music lovers were not impressed by Davido’s ABT album going by their hot takes on the internet.

According to a particular social media user who is presumably a critic of Davido stated that the singer was just shouting in the songs.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also added that the award-winning musician should stop doing music and become a commentator of Nigerian football club, Kano Pillars.