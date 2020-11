Nigerian musician, Davido has expressed joy after his new album amassed 100 million streams in just three days.





The musician took to Twitter to reveal that his album has hit a whopping 100 million streams across online streaming platforms in 3 days.

Davido released ‘A Better Time’ album on the 13th of November and has since garnered millions of views across Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube.

Taking to Twitter, Davido wrote;

“100 million streams in 3 days!! from Apple Music, Boomplay, Youtube, Spotify & Audiomack. Other DSP’s to report later today, let’s keep streaming ABT! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!.”

