Entertainment
Davido Gatecrashes Wedding In Ghana; Performs 5 Songs For Free (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, left a couple astonished after he showed up at their wedding ceremony in Ghana.
Information Nigeria gathered that the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner gatecrashed the couple’s wedding which took place in the same hotel where he lodged.
The father of three also serenaded the newlyweds with five of his hits songs at no cost.
In a couple of videos sighted on social media, the couple were so excited as the singer graced their event with his presence.
Nigerians on Twitter have also hailed the singer for his kind gesture.
Watch the video below:
Davido crashed a wedding in Ghana to perform 5 songs for the couple -free-
Just cos he was lodged in the same hotel as the ceremony
Cute.
— Honey Lady. (@theehoneylady) October 31, 2020
The moment Davido arrived at the wedding 😭 he is so humble God ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dw0wCxW9Cs
— Vinnie (@vinz6199) November 1, 2020
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Tacha Pens Special Message To Her Future Husband
Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Simply Tacha, has penned a witty message to her future husband.
The reality TV star, who is in a relationship with a young man named Ladi, shared the message via her Instagram page on Sunday.
Tacha accompanied the message with a couple of stunning photos of herself.
In the photos, Tacha rocked a yellow top and jean shorts.
While showing off her look, the reality TV star cum entrepreneur wrote;
“Dear Future Husband,
May God continue destroying your relationships until we meet. Amen”
See the post below:
Entertainment
Actress Dayo Amusa Replies Troll Who Told Her To Reduce Her Bleaching Cream
Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has replied a troll who took time to drop a comment on her page regarding her bleaching cream. The troll wrote that the actress should cut down on the use of the cream because skin cancer is real.
This advice did not seem to bother the popular Yoruba star cum singer who had simply shared a photo of her flawless skin as she had a cool reply to give in return.
In the troll’s words:
“Dayo reduce your bleaching cream Ooooo. You can not white like oyinbo na. Easy Ooooo skin cancer Oooo”
“Worryless Problem temi niyen“, Amusa wrote as reply.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘The Youths Are Now Politically Conscious’ – Reekado Banks
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has stated that the youths are now politically conscious as a result of the #EndSARS protests. According to the former Mavin Records artist, whose real name is Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, nothing in Nigeria will go unchecked by the youths in Nigeria.
He added that justice will be served for those who have lost their lives on account of the protests.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“Certainly, #EndSARS sparked something. The youth are now politically conscious. Nothing will go unchecked anymore. As the years go by, we’ll grow in number & sustain the awareness. The deaths of our brothers & sisters, the sufferings of our mothers & fathers will not be in vain.”
See his tweet below:
