Davido Finally Reacts To His Leaked Song With Nicki Minaj

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke alias Davido, has finally reacted to his leaked song with Nicki Minaj. The Afro-beat singer took to his Twitter page to share that he has just lost a friend. Hence, he cannot feel bad about his song getting leaked on social media.

He also told people to go ahead and do their worst as nothing could be more painful than losing another friend to the cold hands of death within a short period of time.

In his words:

“Another friend Gone … RIP GINIMBI ….. nothing else matters today make Una do Una worst”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the star musician was dealt a blow in the early hours of Sunday when his song with American rapper, Nicki Minaj leaked unofficially.

See his tweet below: